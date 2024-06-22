Serena Williams’ Ex-Coach Has Damning 3-Word Take for ‘Sexist’ Video Stefanos Tsitsipas Shared on Social Media

Mar 10, 2023; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) reacts after losing a point during his 2nd round match against Jordan Thompson (AUS) (not pictured) during the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports

It is no secret that Stefanos Tsitsipas often stirs up controversy on social media with his bizarre posts. However, this time he has crossed the limit, according to many. Tsitsipas invoked the ire of netizens, mostly women, with a seemingly innocuous post about a man-woman relationship. And one person from the tennis world who was completely enraged was Serena Williams’ ex-coach, Rennae Stubbs.

Stefanos Tsitsipas shared a video on his Instagram story, that showed the blossoming relationship between a man and a woman. Very innocently and sweetly, it showed why the traditional roles of a man and a woman are a ‘blessing’. But that outwardly sweet video depicted a setback to modern women and the glass ceilings they broke.

The video very nicely said, “Men and women are not the same and that is a blessing. He provides and protects. I multiply.”

It was told from the perspective of a woman in a relationship, who believes that her role was to give birth and expand the family i.e. multiply. While that may be factually correct, women have also taken on many more roles over the years and they need not necessarily depend on their man to ‘protect and provide’.

It further said, “He is the head of the family, I am the heart. He provides a shelter, I give it a heartbeat. He provides the ingredients, I make the meal. He provides the house, I make it into a home. He takes care of my outer world, I take care of his inner world. He gave me love, I gave him life. Our roles complement, rather than compete.”

While all of those statements or opinions sound delightful and full of love, they feed directly into the patriarchy that most modern feminists or liberals are trying to get rid of. Stefanos Tsitsipas might promote love, relationship, and a holy marriage between a man and a woman. But it also inadvertently limits women to specific gender-defined roles, which have been the catalysts of fueling sexism in modern society.

Therefore, when an X user May shared Tsitsipas’ video with a caption to troll the Greek star, Rennae Stubbs made a 3-word comment below it.

May wrote, “This was insaneeeee from a man who’d probably lose an arm wrestling match w his gf.”

She was referring to Stefanos Tsitsipas’ girlfriend Paula Badosa, who is known for her power game on the WTA Tour.

This was insaneeeee from a man who’d probably lose an arm wrestling match w his gf pic.twitter.com/LnKFzTeTcJ — May (@mayvedev) June 21, 2024

What the hell!??? — Rennae Stubbs ♈️ (@rennaestubbs) June 21, 2024

Nah like could you imagine telling Paula fucking Badosa this shit — May (@mayvedev) June 21, 2024

Thank you for posting and retweeting this misogyny. Disgusting. — She’s Come Undone (@ShesCome_Undone) June 21, 2024

Stubbs was shocked by Tsitsipas’ seemingly ignorant post, which is digressive to modern women and their accomplishments. Although some found his message a sweet one, most people slammed the Greek player. Unsurprisingly, this isn’t the first time he has faced such a controversy.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and His Barrage of Embarrassing Posts

Stefanos Tsitsipas has a history of taking a controversial stance against modern feminism. About two years ago, he retweeted a post by Iman Gadzhi, a Russian entrepreneur, about anti-feminism. At that time too, Rennae Stubbs slammed the Greek, calling his stuff ‘crazy’ and questioning his beliefs.

Just a few months ago, Tsitsipas copied an old tweet about ‘pizza’ and then pasted it in his X. For this seemingly boring post, Tsitsipas’ followers started trolling him. His other posts on the North American diet etc, also often create controversies and divide fans.

Although these posts were made fun of, they were harmless. But Tsitsipas is now for drawing a lot of unnecessary controversy towards him with his anti-feminist posts. He could simply stay off X or any social media for a while, and focus on his game to win a championship.