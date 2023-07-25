WATCH: Andrey Rublev Does Push Ups at Nightclub Following Title Win Over Casper Ruud

Jul 11, 2023; London, United Kingdom; Andrey Rublev reacts to a point during his match against Novak Djokovic (SRB) on day nine at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev won the Swedish Open by defeating Casper Ruud in the final. With this being his second title of the season, the 25-year-old has got himself closer to being fourth spot amongst the rankings.

The Wimbledon quarterfinalist was satisfied with him winning the title. On which, he decided to celebrate the win by going to a nightclub in Bastad. When he went to the discotheque, he ended up performing some interesting acts that caught the attention of one and all.

Andrey Rublev Shows Acrobatic Self at Nightclub

Speaking on the match, it was a delayed start as the players were kept in waiting due to rain. Eventually, when the match began, both players were playing neck-to-neck as the first set was decided in a tiebreaker, with the Russian drawing first blood. In the second set, it was a clean sweep as the Norwegian was bagel’d, losing the match 6-7(3), 0-6.

Coming back to his celebrations, there was a clip that surfaced on social media. In the clip, fans can see the recently crowned champion doing pull-ups in the nightclub at one point. The song “we are the champions” was playing when the Russian decided to lift the spirits.

Rublev and Ruud Travel Together

Both, Ruud and Rublev have massive respect for each other. Having known each other since childhood, the respect the have for each other is immense. Post the final on Sunday, Ruud stated,

“You’re a very tough competitor, but also a very nice guy, very funny, and always respectful to your opponents… even though you hit all the fu**ing lines today, it was not so respectful to me, but it’s okay.”

On hearing that, Rublev stated,

“You did already three Grand Slam finals, so hopefully, the first Grand Slam title is coming soon,” he said. “It’s a really great achievement. I still didn’t even do a semifinal yet. I lost only in quarters!”

After celebrating his win, Rublev decided to travel for the next tournament with the Sunday’s finalist, Casper Ruud. Together, the pair decided to take the road and drive down to Hamburg from Bastad where they played on Sunday.