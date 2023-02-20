Andrew Tate Sentence: Controversial Influencer Faces 15 Years in Prison?

New information has come to light surrounding Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate amidst Tate’s ongoing prison scenario. Tate was arrested along with his brother on December 29th on a myriad of charges, including ra*e, human trafficking, and money laundering. Tate has since doubled down on his stance that he is faultless and is the target of wider political propaganda meant to silence him in the wake of his astronomical rise. The Top G was arrested by Romanian Police authorities in late December and has since been detained and imprisoned.

With Tate’s reputation and character being smeared and tarnished by media houses and the general public, his fanbase has remained loyal to him, offering him their undying loyalty and admiration.

ANDREW, I KNOW YOU AND I HAVE NEVER ONCE DOUBTED YOU, NOT FOR A FUCKING MINUTE. SEX IS TOO AVAILABLE TO YOU IN PLENTIFUL SUPPLY TO THE POINT WHERE YOU TRY TO GENTLY TURN DOWN WOMEN SO AS NOT TO HURT THEIR FEELINGS. I KNOW. I HAVE SEEN IT. I HAVE SEEN THE MESSAGES.#FreeTheTates https://t.co/mKBxP6Cw0G — Top Girl Keiko, J.D. (@TopGirlKeiko) February 15, 2023

But as things stand, the British American might have to continue engaging in conversations with his patronage through his Twitter, given that he might be ushered into prison for the next 15 years.

Andrew Tate could face 15 years jail sentence!

Tate’s contentious nature has landed him in hot water on numerous occasions over the past 12 months. His conflicting and disputed opinions have made headlines all across the globe, leading to him creating adversaries all around.

Tate, who has been detained since December, could now potentially face between 12 and 15 years in prison, despite the Romanian authorities not possessing any tangible evidence against the alleged charges filed against him.

A significant part of the reason is the US government’s pressure on the Romanian government to cease their rise. It is even claimed that the brothers aren’t provided the legal help they are entitled to, going as far as not allowing their legal team to meet with him.

The United States’ influence is often overlooked. Despite Tate and his brother residing in Romania, the US government has used its ties with Romania to shut Tate out in an effort to mitigate his growing influence.

Perhaps Tate’s fears are reasonable after all. It might not be an exaggeration that the 36-year-old no longer faces threats from any individuals or groups, but at long last, his most substantial threat is now full-fledged governments.

Tate released his first statement since being arrested.

It was reported last week that Tate had released his first official statement since his arrest. A user on Twitter had transcribed the Top G’s statement.

In his first remarks to investigators, Tate revealed that he was being framed by the accuser, who had indulged in any questionable activities with consent.

In fact, he went a step further to indicate that the accuser was framing him and that he was the victim of the scenario. He added that bringing and seeing the accused woman to Romania was the biggest mistake of his life.

