‘Juicehead’ Conor McGregor Mocked for ‘Unreal’ Transformation by Nate Diaz’s Friend Ahead of UFC Return

Conor McGregor has gained a lot of weight while recovering from the leg injury that he suffered in 2021 against Dustin Poirier. ‘The Notorious’ has competed in the featherweight and lightweight divisions of the UFC in his career. But after his recovery, McGregor looks no way near his regular weight. In fact, in one of his Instagram live, the Irishman confessed that he weighs over 25o lbs. Now this sudden change in McGregor’s physical appearance has created a window of doubts for his naysayers.

Previously, many have accused Conor McGregor of using banned substances for his recovery. Now Conor McGregor’s rival Nate Diaz’s former training partner has come forward with the same accusation.

What did Nate Diaz’s friend say about Conor McGregor?

Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor’s rival is well-known to MMA fans. They have clashed twice inside the octagon with both winning one bout. However, they verbally trashed each other in the lead-up to the fight.

Not only the fighters, even their teams, had a fierce exchange during a press conference before the fight. Jake Shields, an ex-UFC fighter and Nate Diaz’s teammate, was also a part of the altercation. He and McGregor mocked each other on a personal level.

This juice head tried claiming I was on steroids pic.twitter.com/d4sNo3dy1k — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) March 7, 2023

Reigniting the feud, Shields poked fun at McGregor recently on his Twitter account, for the latter’s earlier remarks on him. The former UFC welterweight star posted a collage of McGregor’s bulked-up physique and Jose Aldo’s picture.

The picture indicated stark contrasts between the two combatants, who had previously competed in the same division. In the caption, Sheilds wrote, “This juice head tried claiming I was on steroids.”

However, it is not only Shields who has accused McGregor of using steroids. Previously, UFC color commentator Joe Rogan also stated that McGregor was using enough steroids to melt the USADA testing cup. ‘The Notorious’ clapped back at Rogan for the same. However, he is yet to respond to Shields.

‘The Notorious’ returns to UFC in 2023

After almost two years of inactivity, McGregor will finally return to fighting this year. ‘The Notorious’ has already started the filming of the upcoming TUF season with fellow lightweight Michael Chandler.

The season is supposed to end in later August, after which McGregor and Chandler are expected to headline a pay-per-view. However, there is still no official confirmation about the weight category they will compete in.

Nonetheless, both the combatants are comfortable at 155lbs and even 170lbs weight category. This fight is a delightful treat for the fans as both McGregor and Chandler are explosive fighters in the promotion.

Are you excited to see McGregor back inside the UFC cage? What is your thought about Jake Shields’ post?