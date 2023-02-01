“They Offered 500M”: UFC Star Mocks Partnership Between UFC & Prime With Hilarious Dana White, Logan Paul Meme

Logan Paul, the famous YouTuber and WWE superstar, has recently joined hands with the UFC. However, he won’t be taking part in the match inside the cage. The top MMA promotions have teamed up with the Ohio-based social media star to handle the business end of things.

Yes, the WWE star, along with fellow YouTuber KSI, owns an energy drink company called Prime. Paul recently announced on Instagram that the Prime Energy drink is an official partner with the Ultimate Fighting Championship. This was huge news for many in the MMA community. However, for the former UFC middleweight title contender Paulo Costa, it was just another way to troll UFC president Dana White.

What did Paulo Costa say about Dana White and Logan Paul?

On Tuesday, the UFC inked a deal with the Prime Energy drink. The WWE star took to his official Instagram account to announce the multi-year sponsorship deal. In the picture, Paul is seen signing the contract in the presence of UFC president Dana White. “Prime just became the Official Sports Drink of @UFC,” Paul wrote in the caption.

However, later, the same post was used by Brazilian middleweight fighter Paulo Costa to mock the deal. He photoshopped his face in place of Paul in the picture with Dana White.

They offered 500 M but I said no pic.twitter.com/O69vfxVo0N — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) February 1, 2023

“They offered 500 M but I said no,” Costa wrote in the caption. Apparently, the Brazilian UFC star was referring to his ‘secret juice.’ It is a drink believed to be created by him that helps him make weight before the fight.

‘The Secret Juice’ has become quite famous among fight fans, as Costa always displays it on his social media posts. The former title challenger has a funny person and his posts are liked by fans. Thus, for this reason, Costa is known as ‘The Meme Lord’ of the UFC.

Who is Paulo Costa fighting next?

The Brazilian MMA star last competed on August 2022 and defeated the former champion, Luke Rockhold. Ever since then, Costa has been inactive on the roster. However, he was previously scheduled for a clash with another former champion, Robert Whittaker.

Unfortunately, that fight didn’t make it to the UFC 284 pay-per-view in Perth, Australia. Reportedly, contractual issues with the promotion are said to be the reason for the fallout of the match.

‘Eraser’ has several times talked about the same on his official social media accounts and even joked about it. However, it seems the issues aren’t sorted yet as the middleweight fighter is currently without a fight.

It is interesting to note that Costa is one of the best middleweight fighters in the promotion. Thus, for him to stay relevant in the title race, he should compete soon.

What are your thoughts on Costa’s current situation with the UFC? What is your reaction to his meme?