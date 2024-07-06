UFC Champ Jon Jones Takes Delivery of $100,000 Tesla Cybertruck Amidst Fight Break

Sidelined on the bench after a severe muscle tear, UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has remained inactive for a year since he ascended to the HW throne at UFC 285. However, the nasty injury hasn’t prevented him from following his heart. Recently, after the ‘GOAT’ed superstar was seen in the gym, returning back to form as he took delivery of a Tesla Cybertruck.

Enjoying the fruits of his hard-earned success, Jones flew down to Arizona last day and got himself the futuristic EV. Sharing a thread for his IG followers, ‘Bones’ was visibly elated to take the delivery of the $100,000 behemoth.

In fact, despite being team Zuckerburg after the Facebook founder and Elon Musk decided to throw down in the cage in a billionaire showdown, Jones couldn’t resist adding Musk’s monstrous vision to his garage.

In a thread of three, Jones accompanied by his pals took a picture with the showroom crew, taking the delivery of the SUV with his older brother and former New England Patriots player, Chandler Jones.

Nevertheless, Jones will return to action, making his way back to the octagon this year in Madison Square Garden for a monumental event with the fighter himself confirming the news.

Jon Jones teases MSG comeback in November

It has been a year since ‘Bones’ claimed the heavyweight belt, beating the Frenchman Cyril Gane fair and square to extend his legacy.

With the lop-sided win, the 36-year-old had former HW champ and HW ‘GOAT’ Stipe Miocic in his sights.

While the two were booked for a fight, Jones tore his pectoral muscle and was eventually sidelined, pushing the date further while the fans were left hanging with no updates.

However, that is about to change. Back in camp, the Albuquerque native shared an IG post of his extensive cardio workout when a random fan tried to take a dig.

Replying to the netizen, Jones confirmed his next bout to be at the coveted MSG, relaying that the “dream” was finally happening.

While the UFC nor its president is yet to confirm anything, Jones in a separate post gave out the timeline of his return in the caption. With “18 weeks and three days” to go, ‘Bones’ is as focused as ever, preparing for the worst and training like a gladiator.