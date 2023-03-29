Millionaire UFC Star Hilariously Asks to Steal Joe Rogan ‘Nudes’ Generated by AI Technology

The recent rise of AI has taken the world by storm. At this point, nothing seems out of grasp and everything seems to be possible from creating pictures, voiceovers, scripts, etc. In a series of posts made on Twitter, a user shared AI-generated nudes of the UFC commentator Joe Rogan. The 55-year-old is a global star given his work in UFC and the famous JRE podcast. Thus, many fans are always invested in stuff regarding Rogan. It is worth noting, however, that the images don’t actually resemble Rogan all that much.

The post grabbed the attention of many fight fans. Interestingly, even the former UFC middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa reacted to it. The Millionaire UFC star also asked if he could steal the pictures.

Paulo Costa asks to steal Joe Rogan’s ‘Nudes’

Former UFC middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa has never shied away from making his voice heard on social media. He just so also happens to be one of the most entertaining fighters to follow online with his frequent posts and reactions.

Only because so many of you requested this, here’s a series of AI generated tasteful Joe Rogan nudes pic.twitter.com/qKqwIGRi1e — Dr. James Mansfield, M.M.A. (@Jabjitsu) March 28, 2023

He did the same recently when he responded to the Twitter user who shared AI-generated nudes of Joe Rogan. In a rather hilarious response to the post, Paulo Costa had this to say: “Can I steal your post? Lol”

It is worth noting that the post has garnered a lot of attention on Twitter and more after Costa’s response. ‘Eraser’ is a prominent name in the middleweight division. However, his fan following has skyrocketed after his Twitter antics. He is also regarded as the ‘Meme Lord’ of the UFC.

Paulo Costa recently signed a multi-million dollar deal with the UFC

The Brazilian was last seen in the octagon against Luke Rockhold in August last year. The fight was the last fight in his previous UFC contract. Earlier, he was about to be cut from the company.

Paulo Costa struggled to come to terms with the UFC about a new contract for a while. However, it was recently revealed that he has finally signed a new contract.

Fortunately for Costa, his new UFC contract is worth around $4 million and he will earn up to $1 million per fight, according to his fiancee and manager Tamara Alves.

Moreover, this will also make him one of the highest-paid middleweights in the division. Fans are eagerly waiting for his next fight inside the UFC. While nothing seems certain at the moment, Paulo Costa might return to the octagon potentially against Khamzat Chimaev later this year. That said, it will be interesting to see who he fights after securing a major deal with the UFC.

Who do you guys think is a suitable opponent for Paulo Costa? What are your thoughts on his reaction to Joe Rogan’s nudes?