Andrew Tate Newsletter: ‘Top G’ Sends Message About ‘Jail Life’

It has been over a month since the controversial British-American personality Andrew Tate has been detained by the Romanian authorities. Despite being in prison, the social media star actively posts on Twitter and only sends newsletters to his fans.

There is only one way to survive in Jail. That is with absolute self-control and discipline. In Jail, your daily pleasures are extremely small, Phone calls and hot coffee. When you wake up, you will naturally want to grab a nice hot coffee and make your phone calls. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) February 8, 2023

Previously, the controversial celebrity revealed his daily routine in jail. The 37-year-old revealed how he delayed his daily jail pleasures, including a cup of coffee and a phone call. Tate said that he does over 500 push-ups, 100 dips, and 200 squats before taking a phone call or a cup of coffee.

Tate talked about something similar in his latest newsletter that he sends to his fans, who have subscribed to his website The Real World.

What did Andrew Tate say in the newsletter?

The British-American influencer shares valuable lessons from his life with his subscribers of The Real World. It is a website where Tate teaches people how to escape ‘The Matrix’ – the higher power that runs the society.

ALSO READ: After $100 Million Donation Claim, Andrew Tate Announces ‘Reward’ for Supporters

Tate teaches ways to make money and change one’s personality physically and mentally on the website. However, even since his arrest, Tate has been sending newsletters on The Real World to his fans.

Recently, Tate said a fresh newsletter in which he explained how the jail either breaks or makes a person. He also revealed that he has been writing lessons to make money for his Real World subscribers.

In the newsletter, Tate also stated how society, according to him, functions on a financial map. This is the reason Tate said that not everyone can be Elon Musk and most people think making money is hard.

More on the Tate brothers’ case

The Tate brothers to appeal against the detention have hired a new lawyer, Tina Glandian. Glandian is famous for working with high-profile clients, including Mike Tyson, Michael Jackson, and Chris Brown.

However, it didn’t work much for the social media influencer as the Romanian judiciary rejected his appeal against detention. After the rejection of his second appeal, there were reports that the Brothers might be kept in jail for another four months.

ALSO READ: “Lot of Drugs, Alcohol”: Conor McGregor Warned of Being ‘Out of Form’ Ahead of UFC Return Against Michael Chandler

But there has been no official statement of such. Also, Tate’s lawyer has said that the Romanian authorities are yet to provide proof against the brothers. Nothing can be said, however, until the next hearing.

What are your thoughts on Glandian’s words in the video? What do you guys think about the arrest of the Tate brothers?