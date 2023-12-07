“An Absolute Honor”: Aljamain Sterling Teases Move to Featherweight, Challenging MH for Number One Spot

Aljamain Sterling faced a massive downfall recently at UFC 292. He lost the bantamweight title making Sean O’Malley the new titleholder. Sterling, before his fight at UFC 292 shared his thoughts and expressed that he will transition from bantamweight to featherweight after UFC 292. But after the fight during the octagon interview, he demanded a rematch with Sean O’Malley.

Moreover, the rematch didn’t happen, but he has been teasing to step into the featherweight division. He even revisited his featherweight desires by agreeing to step in on short notice against Josh Emmett at UFC 296. Yet again, he has now called out for a fight, this time against Max Holloway.

Sterling took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a tweet calling out the former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway for the bout. He expressed how the two shared their good old days and then challenged him for the fight. He wrote,

“.@BlessedMMA From riding the bus together in December 2015, talking about what’s next and training together for my first visit to Hawaii- it would be an absolute honor to step in the octagon with you. Respectfully.”

The American fighter Holloway is currently #1 in the featherweight rankings. It will be interesting to see if Sterling could win against Holloway because if he does, it will make him a contender for the title.

Aljamain Sterling and Max Holloway’s UFC record

As the call-out for the fight has already happened but the official confirmation or response from ‘Blessed’ still hasn’t arrived. But still, if and when the fight materialises, the two will likely give a tough time to each other.

‘Funk Master’ is currently #1 in the bantamweight rankings and has a professional MMA record of 23-4-0. The 34-year-old fighter has a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu fighting style and possesses an orthodox stance.

Holloway on the other hand is #1 in the featherweight rankings with a fighting record of 25-7-0. He has incredible striking skills and also has an orthodox stance.

The two fighters share a different set of skills when it comes to fighting. Sterling has good grappling skills whereas Holloway holds mastery in throwing punches, kicks, elbows, and knees. One thing that can be said about the fight is that if it happens it is going to be a phenomenal one for the MMA fans.