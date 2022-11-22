Ex-UFC Star, Who Mocked Cardi B, Gisele Bündchen, and Meghan Markle, Reacts to Elon Musk -Twitter Saga With Hilarious Meme

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, speaks during a South by Southwest panel in Austin in 2018. SpaceX is planning a rocket engine production facility near Waco, Musk said on social media Saturday.

A few months back, the South African billionaire Elon Musk shocked the world by buying one of the most used social media platforms, Twitter, for a whopping $44 Billion.

Ever since then, the Tesla CEO has been making major changes in the company. Subsequently, Musk has faced a backlash from the netizens. However, former UFC welterweight title challenger Jake Shields seemed unfazed by Musk’s policies.

What did Jake Shields say about Elon Musk?

The ex-UFC welterweight Jake Shields is one of the most controversial personalities in the combat world. Because Shields shares his unfiltered opinion on a variety of topics, including politics, which sometimes meets with a backlash.

While others were condemning Musk’s new Twitter policies, Shields had no problem with them. He often praised the South African billionaire on his Twitter page. Recently the former UFC fighter also posted a meme about him.

The post was a meme template from the famous show ‘The Office.’ “Watching workers you fired leave in a vehicle you made,” was written on the meme. Musk has reportedly fired a huge number of employees after his Twitter acquisition. Thus, Shields might have joked about his move with the meme.

What did Jake Shields say about Cardi B, Gisele Bündchen, and Meghan Markle?

Previously, when the controversial internet star Andrew Tate was banned from various social media platforms, Sheilds was against it. He brought the pop star Cardi B into the mix and stated that she was a bad example for the kids and not Tate.

Earlier, Sheilds also tweeted controversial statements about NFL star Tom Brady’s wife Gisele Bündchen, when she made headlines for a rumored relationship with her Jiu-Jitsu coach.

I wonder if she ever considered that everyone isn't racist and that nobody likes her because she's an insufferable cunt pic.twitter.com/YyMyCFrwx6 — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) November 21, 2022

Recently, when it was said that the Duchess of Sussex would receive a prestigious human rights award, Shields seemed unimpressed. He took to his Twitter account and took a nasty dig at Meghan Markle.

What are your thoughts on Shields’s controversial tweets?