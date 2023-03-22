“Nobody Is Asking You”: Dana White ‘Gets Brutal’ on Fans Refuting Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington Title Fight

The welterweight division of the UFC is one of the fascinating divisions in the promotion. It was ruled by Kamaru ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ Usman for years. However, after Leon Edwards defeated Usman twice, the division got a new direction. Now, after his second straight defeat against the new champion, Usman is surely out of title contention. He will be back on the boards to map his way again by facing other contenders. Thus, the biggest question now is who will face Leon ‘Rocky’ Edwards next for the UFC welterweight gold?

Interestingly, UFC supremo Dana White had an answer to it. Right after UFC 286, White announced that he is willing to give Colby Covington a title shot next. However, his decision has met with a backlash from fans. But White is unfazed by it.

Dana White responds to fans criticizing Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington

It is interesting to note that Colby Covington made weight at 170 lbs to serve as a backup fighter for Edwards vs. Usman 3 in London, last week. Following that, he called out Edwards after his win.

Now, after Dana White’s announcement of the welterweight title contender, fans are irked. They have taken to social media to express their resentment over White’s decision.

Recently, White posted the promo for the upcoming UFC Fight Night on his Instagram account. In the comments section, however, fans were mocking White for his title contender choice. While confronting the UFC supremo, a fan wrote, “No one wants to see Edwards vs Covington”.

White immediately replied to him. “then don’t watch it. Nobody is asking you to watch it,” White wrote in retaliation.

Edwards says no to the Covington fight

The main reason fans and many UFC pundits refuse Covington as the next viable title contender is because of his record. ‘Chaos’ has lost against Usman twice in the past. He has only won one fight since last year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MMAFighting.com (@mmafighting)

However, there are other top welterweight contenders, whose records surely speak for themselves. One such fighter is the number fourth-ranked Belal Muhammad, who is on an eight-fight win streak.

Thus, even the British champion Edwards doesn’t want to fight Covington. He has also accused him of having the Dana White privilege. However, it’s most unlikely that White will change his decision. But it still remains to be seen if it is made official.

Who do you guys think should receive a title shot next? Do you agree with Dana White?