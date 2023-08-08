Frustrated Michael Chandler Demands Truth From Conor McGregor and Threatens to ‘Break’ Him in Fight: “I Remember When…”

Conor McGregor is a huge draw in the UFC and many fighters in his division are eager to fight him for a big payday. Michael Chandler is one of those fighters who has been wanting to fight McGregor for a long time. McGregor was also interested in fighting Chandler in the past, but now he has changed his mind and wants to fight Justin Gaethje for the BMF title. Additionally, McGregor has plans for a trilogy with Nate Diaz and a fight with Charles Oliveira.

Chandler was confident that he would finally get to fight McGregor after their beef on The Ultimate Fighter, but McGregor’s continuous change of plans has left Chandler frustrated. He recently expressed his frustration on Twitter.

Michael Chandler threatens Conor McGregor

Michael Chandler, who has been calling out Conor McGregor, came guns blazing at him again. Recently, McGregor stated on Twitter that the UFC has snubbed his fight with Chandler. However, ‘Iron’ believes otherwise and has demanded truth.

He posted a tweet replying to McGregor’s statements and asked him to speak the truth. Not long after this tweet, Chandler posted another one and claimed to destroy Conor McGregor if the fight ever happens.

In the first tweet, Chandler wrote:

“This dude… I remember when his words held an immense amount of weight. Just tell the truth.”

Later, in the second tweet, he wrote:

“Second round KO. Break his will in the first. Finish in the second.”

Chandler believes the UFC will make this fight

Apart from McGregor changing his mind, it is also important to note that he still hasn’t entered the USADA testing pool. Not only that, but has also missed the deadline, which was in June, for him to compete before the end of the year.

However, despite all the chaos, Chandler believes the UFC will make this fight happen. Previously even UFC president Dana White snubbed the USADA claims and said McGregor will compete before the end of 2023.

Thus, now Chandler also has conviction about the fight happening. However, nothing can be said as of now and McGregor, being the cash cow of the UFC, can turn things around.