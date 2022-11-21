“Nobody Likes Her”: After Beefing With Cardi B, Ex-UFC Star Takes a Nasty Dig at ‘C*nt’ Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will soon receive a prestigious human rights award for taking a stand against the “power structure” of the Royal Family. The Ripple of Hope award will be given to The Duke and The Duchess of Sussex by the president of the Robert F. Kennedy Foundation in December.

They received acclaim for taking a “heroic stand” against “structural racism” in the oldest institution in the UK from Kerry Kennedy, the niece of John F. Kennedy and daughter of Robert Kennedy, according to the reports. Although that may have pleased many, it did not impress former UFC welterweight championship contender Jake Shields.

What did Jake Shields say about Meghan Markle

The former UFC welterweight title challenger Jake Shields has retired from the sport in 2014. However, he is active on his social media platforms and often talks about worldly topics.

Shields shares his unfiltered opinion on various topics on Twitter. Although he receives a lot of hate, he is unfazed by it. While continuing to do the same, the former UFC fighter recently shared the Meghan Markle’s news headline.

I wonder if she ever considered that everyone isn't racist and that nobody likes her because she's an insufferable cunt pic.twitter.com/YyMyCFrwx6 — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) November 21, 2022

However, in the caption, Shields chastised Markle. “I wonder if she ever considered that everyone isn’t racist, and that nobody likes her because she’s an insufferable c*nt,” he wrote.

The ex-UFC star didn’t seem happy about the Duke and The Duchess of Sussex receiving the award. Although many didn’t agree with Sheilds’ statements, there were a few people who joined the bracket. However, this is not the only time Shields has said something controversial.

Beef between Jake Shields and Cardi B

Earlier, when the American-British Internet personality Andrew Tate was banned by several social media platforms, Sheilds was critical about it. While condemning the ban of Tate, the former UFC fighter brought pop culture star Cardi B into the mix.

Shields stated that Cardi B is a bad example for young kids, while he believed the opposite for Tate. In response, Cardi B criticized the ex-UFC fighter on Twitter. However, she later deleted the tweet.

