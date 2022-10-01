UFC Fighter, Who Joe Rogan Said Can Be Next Greatest, Challenges Paddy Pimblett

UFC lightweight who is backed by Joe Rogan to become the next greatest fighter in the company has challenged Paddy Pimblett.

Terence McKinney has called out Paddy Pimblett for a matchup in London next year. It is worth noting that this is not the first time that the 13-4 fighter has called out Paddy Pimblett. ‘T-Wrecks’ has been quite vocal about wanting to face Pimblett in the past as well, however, he hasn’t been served with an opportunity to do so just yet.

Terence McKinney did exactly that recently when he urged for a fight against Pimblett. During an interview with MMA Island, ‘T-Wrecks’ spoke about being open to fight the ‘The Baddy’ even at 170lbs and stated:

“It can be any weight class. I’ll even fight him at 170 to help him out, don’t matter.”

Make it for London next year pic.twitter.com/hmEIjCPjTY — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) September 30, 2022

Interestingly, Terence McKinney and Pimblett are two of the company’s rising stars. Moreover, they have been backed to have a great future ahead of them. Especially McKinney, who was recently backed by Joe Rogan to become potentially one of the greatest fighters in the UFC.

What did Joe Rogan say about Terence McKinney?

During a recent episode of his podcast the Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC commentator was joined by award winning filmmaker and creator of the popular YouTube sports documentary series called ‘Anatomy Of A Fighter’, Will Harris.

The two discussed a variety of topics during the show. And while discussing guys with the most potential, Will Harris brought up the name of Terence McKinney.

It was then when Joe Rogan opened up about his thoughts on Terence McKinney and suggested that ‘T-Wrecks’ was a storm. He stated:

“He has the real chance of being one of the greatest. Real chance. That dude is a storm. He is a storm. When he comes at you guns blazing in the beginning of the fight. Holy sh*t.”

I appreciate you Will thanks for the shout out on Joe Rogan 🔥🔥 and I hear you about social media 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/OZSYhifhly — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) September 21, 2022

