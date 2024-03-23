29-Year-Old Sean O’Malley Envisions ‘Bigger Than Conor McGregor’ Legacy in UFC

Sean O’Malley believes he is going to be bigger than Conor McGregor. The UFC Bantamweight Champion successfully defended his belt against Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera at UFC 299. Following that victory, his words only make more sense now. The fight did very well from a PPV perspective, and even the live gate for the fight was exceptional. It seems O’Malley is becoming the next big draw in the UFC.

Throughout his career, fans have been calling Sean O’Malley the next Conor McGregor. They both are exceptional strikers with very vibrant personalities. In a recent interview with Michael Bisping on his YouTube channel, ‘Sugar’ spoke about how he will surpass ‘The Notorious’ in the UFC:

“I’ve said it even before I got into the UFC. I’m gonna be bigger than Conor. People think that’s a stab at Conor…. It’s just a good goal, a metric of where I wanna be, and that’s bigger than Conor.”

At 29 years old, Conor McGregor had already become a UFC double champ, with 5 of the highest-selling PPVs to his name. In contrast, Sean O’Malley has barely scratched the surface. The American has a long way to go if he wants to become bigger than ‘The Notorious.’ However, if ‘Suga’ keeps the same pace, he might be near that label.

In the same interview, he also spoke about how he’s been talking trash to Merab Dvalishvili to get into his head, giving updates on his next fight.

Sean O’Malley claims Merab Davlishvili suffers from ‘Short man syndrome’, gives an update on the next fight

Sean O’Malley has been talking trash to Merab Dvalishvili for some time now on social media. The champ keeps poking fun at the Georgian.

In conversation with Michael Bisping, the Brit asked him why he was going after Dvalishvili, to which he responded:

“Merab’s f*cking easy to get angry, he’s got short man syndrome first of all, he’s just ugly as could be, so that’s got to play a role in life.”

Sean O’Malley then went on to state that he was leaning towards the Merab Dvalishvili fight next. Initially, the champ had called out Ilia Topuria for his next fight.

However, he now believes the Dvalishvili fight makes more sense. O’Malley will have to clear the division before he can think of moving up in weight to challenge Topuria.

At the moment, the Georgian is the biggest threat in the division and if he can overcome Dvalishvili, he will legitimize his championship