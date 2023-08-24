$40,000,000 Man Khabib Nurmagomedov Avows He Finds Living in the USA More Appealing, Despite Owning Multiple Businesses in the Middle East

Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the most established MMA fighters of all time. Despite accumulating an astonishing $40 million net worth he still finds life appealing in the USA over Middle East and other regions. ‘The Eagle’ was the former UFC lightweight champion and once held the title of #1 PFP fighter for the promotion. Thus, it is quite understandable that Nurmagomedov has accumulated the fortuned and stardom he has over the years.

‘The Eagle‘ was born in the rugged mountains of Dagestan in Russia. After training vigorously and spending childhood under the tutelage of his father he entered the UFC. The rest is history.

Nurmagomedov is famous for his wrestling, sambo, and undefeated run-in throughout his career. The Eagle’s only blemish on the resume is losing a round in his entire career against Justin Gaethje. After retiring, Nurmagomedov has shown his skills as an astute businessman managing several companies in different realm. Moreover, he has also entered a promotion with Eagle FC and started working as a coach.

Khabib Nurmagomedov claims the USA is more appealing than other countries

Recently, the Dagestani sat down for an interesting conversation with PBD, the whole conversation was open to the public with many fans in the audience. During their conversation, Nurmagomedov shared his opinion about living in the USA as compared to other countries.

Nurmagomedov said, “Even in Russia, in Dagestan, in the Middle East, in Europe, I cannot go anywhere without people bothering me. But this is the only country. I can wear whatever I want, cover myself, no mask. I go to Starbucks, sit for 1 hour, drink coffee, enjoy my life. I love it.”

This is quite interesting as Nurmagomedov is from Russia and has spent a lot of time in the Middle East and USA for training. He has also opened businesses throughout the globe and visits countries from time to time. However, ‘The Eagle’ also once also revealed why he prefers not to live in countries like the USA.

Nurmagomedov explained why he doesn’t reside in the USA

The Dagestani has his roots deeply embedded in his background and family. As much as Nurmagomedov enjoys his time in developed nations such as the USA and the Middle East. He mentioned that he could afford to live in USA or other developed countries but he firmly believes that living together with your family is the best for a person.

Nurmagomedov said, “You ask, why I don’t do this [ Live in USA or other developed countries instead of Dagestan]? These people are my relatives, my family, my parents. I won’t find them overseas.”

It is quite fascinating to understand the perspective of a millionaire former champion who rose from a very challenging place. Perhaps, those were the ingredients that made the recipe for success in Nurmagomedov’s life as his close compatriot Islam Makhachev is enjoying similar success.