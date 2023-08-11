After $100,000,000 Offer Jake Paul Sides With Elon Musk to Dig at Dana White: “This Is How You…”

By committing to an MMA bout, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg attracted the curiosity of several renowned combat sports celebrities. Soon after, UFC president Dana White expressed interest in marketing the bout under the UFC name and even began selling fight merchandise. Meanwhile, YouTuber turned professional boxer Jake Paul proposed to Elon Musk $100 million to take the bout to Saudi Arabia.

However, Musk just declared on his X account that the fight will be organized by him and the Facebook CEO’s foundations, therefore ruling out the UFC. This has provided ‘The Problem Child’ an opportunity to go after Dana White.

Jake Paul sided with Elon Musk to take a dig at Dana White

Elon Musk has revealed on X that his epic battle with Mark Zuckerberg will be live-streamed on the X and Meta platforms. Musk also revealed the location of the mega fight, stating that he is in negotiations with Italian officials to hold it in Rome.

Musk further stated that the UFC will not be involved and that any earnings from the bout will be donated to charity. Following Musk’s tweet, Jake Paul used the chance to chastise White for selling the bout too early. He wrote:

“Elon Musk is the real boss of bosses. Meanwhile, Dana White selling Musk Zuck t-shirts. This is how you do it. All to charity. Would be amazing to use some of the proceeds to setup a pension plan for fighters. Elon – I am all in to help in any way.”

Dana White previously indicated that he is seeking to get the bout held inside Rome’s Colosseum. He also predicted that it will generate more than $1 billion in revenue. However, things have taken a turn for the worst for him. Meanwhile, Paul too had an offer for Musk, which also seems out of the picture now.

Jake Paul’s Offer for Musk vs. Zuckerberg

Jake Paul is presently making a lot of noise in boxing after defeating numerous prominent names. However, in addition to his boxing career, the 22-year-old is also focused on the business side of things with his Most Valuable Promotions.

MVP has produced some fascinating bouts over the years, so Jake Paul offered Musk and Zuckerberg $100 million to take their fight to the Middle East. He also pledged that all profits will be donated to charity.

However, according to Musk’s latest claims, no promoters will be participating in this battle. As a result, it will be intriguing to watch how Musk and Zuckerberg pull it off.