UFC 300: Bantamweight Stars Reportedly Join Star-Studded Lineup Ft. Charles Oliveira, Holly Holm, and More

UFC 300 has seen numerous rumored matchups, from Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg to Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler, but many reports have turned out to be untrue. Meanwhile, there are several fights officially announced. Now, after the addition of Charles Oliveira, Zhang Weili, and Dustin Poirier to the card, another exciting featherweight bout is reportedly booked—Sodiq Yusuff vs. Diego Lopes. While the news is not yet confirmed, many internet reports claim this showdown is set to take place on the historic card.

Officially, Dana White hasn’t confirmed it by posting a video yet. However, according to the popular MMA News Page, Freak MMA, it seems that two of the best featherweights, Yusuff vs. Lopes, are set to face each other on April 13th, UFC 300 card.

This fight poses the toughest test yet for Lopes, marking his first ranking bout, and a win would propel him into the top 15. Lopes (23-6-0) debuted in the UFC last year with a disappointing loss against Movsar Evloev, but he has since secured two consecutive victories.

On the flip side, Yusuff (13-3-0) is already a fan favorite, thanks to his power. This is a significant fight for him, as he is aiming to bounce back from the last loss he faced against Edson Barboza. There is no doubt that if the news turns out true, it is one such bout that fans won’t like to miss. And, while this is not confirmed, Holly Holm vs Kayla added to the UFC 300 fight card.

While the featherweight matchup remains unconfirmed, the UFC President has announced Holly Holm is making her return to face PFL legend Kayla Harrison, making her UFC debut in April. While Holm has consistently proven herself as one of the best fighters in the women’s division, she is now set to face another formidable opponent, solidifying her status among the planet’s best. Announcing the fight, he stated,

“Holly will be taking on the only person in the US history to win back to back gold medals in Judo. UFC has officially signed Kayla Harrison. She is 16-1 with 12 finishes, her takedowns and ground and pound are nasty and this will be first time she’ll be competing at bantamweight.”

Indeed, this is the biggest and the most fitting match for Holly. Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see how Kayla Harrison performs in the UFC after dominating her PFL career. She is already up for a new challenge, fighting in the bantamweight division for the first time. And it would not be wrong to say having Harrison on the card added more excitement about the event.