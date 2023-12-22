After Donald Trump, ‘Clown’ Colby Covington Makes Another ‘Shocking’ Excuse About His UFC 296 Loss

Colby Covington was criticised by several MMA fans for his lackluster UFC 296 in-octagon display. Despite the UFC 296 main event fight being his third title shot, Covington fell miserably short of securing a victory. However, his post-fight interview showcased that he will hold onto his brash attitude, even after his miserable defeat. ‘Chaos’ recently appeared on an episode of ‘PBD Podcast’ and revealed another reason that hampered his UFC 296 in-octagon performance, causing him to pick up a defeat.

A look at the judges’ scorecards for the Edwards vs. Covington main event will reveal that all three of them scored the fight 49-46 in favor of Covington’s rival. A large chunk of the UFC community is also calling him out for his visibly dismal performance. Still, ‘Chaos’ showcased the nonchalant side once more in the same episode of ‘PBD Podcast‘ with one of his statements.

It all started with him presenting some questionable stats to prove how he had “beat” Leon ‘Rocky’ Edwards in the fight. However, he continued this statement to reveal the reason that made it difficult for him to him in the UFC 296 encounter. ‘Chaos’ said:

“I broke my foot in like the first 30 seconds of the fight. People don’t know about it yet.”

Well, Covington did show some photos on his phone to one of the hosts of the podcast. But no one knows except them knows what they were about. A combat sports covering Instagram account named ‘Haymakers’ also put up ‘Chaos’s’ words about his foot-break in one of their posts. However, fans may be amazed to know that this post even garnered a comment from his bosom friend-turned-foe, Jorge Masvidal. The former ‘BMF’ of the UFC dissed his archrival commenting:

“Biggest clown ever seen”

One day, it was Covington’s brashness that saved his career in the UFC. However, it is probably taking a severe toll on him now. The ex-POTUS, Donald Trump, who has supported him strongly, may not be liking Covington’s audacious commentary anymore.

Donald Trump left UFC 296 while Colby Covington was still on the mic

The entire T-Mobile arena erupted with ‘boos’ while the noted UFC color commentator, Joe Rogan, went to Covington for his interview. However, Chaos didn’t have much to say about the fight. Instead, he turned it into a presidential election campaign for the ex-POTUS, Donald Trump. Still his efforts to please ‘The Trump Organization’ head honcho fell miserably short.

At one moment the UFC cameras had Trump on the giant screen. He had already got up from his seat and gave a rather cringe smile on Covington’s appreciative words for him. However, as per reports the ex-POTUS didn’t even have the patience to stay till the end of Covington’s speech. While the UFC cameras showcased ‘Chaos’ speaking, Trump left the T-Mobile Arena without fully listening to what Chaos had to say.