After Massive $26 Million Win Last Year, UFC Boss Dana White Enters ‘First-Ever’ $10 Million Baccarat Tournament at MGM

UFC President Dana White is at the MGM Grand this weekend, participating in his ‘first-ever’ baccarat tournament. Featuring a $10 million prize pool, this would be a nice addition to the $26 million he won gambling last year- but only if he wins, of course.

And while it doesn’t always work out every night, White claims to have historically come out on the right side of things like Scrooge McDuck. And in that spirit, he’ll be rolling into the MGM in hopes of walking out with a huge wad of cash.

White shared a video on his Instagram story showing off his formal invitation from MGM Resorts International. Inside the sleek black envelope? A crisp $1,000 bill. “My 1st ever Baccarat Tournament @mgmresortsintl 10 Million Dollar Tourney”, he noted.

That said, at this point, it is a little unclear what he meant by ‘first ever.’

Dana White has entered a $10M Baccarat Tournament. pic.twitter.com/XQ47wNF8Qz — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) April 5, 2025

Given his past success and appetite for high-stakes action, all eyes will be on White this weekend to see if he can once again beat the odds—and the house.

Speaking on the Full Send podcast last year, he had revealed that between January and March, he took $26–$27 million from Caesars Palace alone, playing high-limit baccarat.

“Caesars Palace… I clipped these guys for $1 million a night from, like, the first week of January all the way into March,” White said.

“There are a lot of casinos in this town that won’t let me play,” the UFC boss has often complained, going as far as calling out Wynn Las Vegas with an unfiltered jab for not honoring his preferred limits.

As a result, White now sticks to properties that respect his betting style, including Caesars Palace, Bellagio, and Red Rock Resort in Summerlin. He frequents Red Rock—owned by longtime UFC backers Frank and Lorenzo Fertitta—but at lower stakes, since he’s the only player there authorized to bet in deep six figures.

White credits Ross’ bad**’ habits

As White bragged on about how even mental health professionals have tried to break down his willingness to take massive financial risks, he also credited influencer Adin Ross for having the same mentality.

“Adin is fascinating,” White said.

“I was sitting in here a couple days ago with a psychologist and Hunter, and these guys are f*cking psychoanalyzing me….And Adin Ross is one of those f*cking guys too.”

Dana White was asked about Adin Ross recklessly gambling millions of dollars “Adin has zero fear of risk, he’s all in.”‼️ pic.twitter.com/6SWtrUBx0P — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) November 28, 2023

White recalled gambling with Ross multiple times and described the young streamer’s betting style as fearless.

“When you actually watch Adin sit down… zero fear of risk, this kid. He’s f*cking all in. For somebody that young to play the way that he plays, with the kind of money he plays with—it’s pretty bada**”, the UFC boss said.