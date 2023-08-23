“Ric Flair From Wish”: Andrew Tate’s Brother Jibes at KSI for His John Cena Comment Ahead of Tommy Fury Fight

There was a lot going on at the press conference for the KSI vs. Tommy Fury boxing battle, which will take place in October in Manchester, England. Dillon Danis, the co-main event fighter, left no stone unturned in mocking his opponent, Logan Paul. He even dragged Nina Agdal, Paul’s fiancee, into the mix. Furthermore, Tommy Fury’s father, John Fury, lost his calm and threw the conference tables. In the midst of all of this, Paul and Danis feuded, and the WWE star also tossed a cake at the Bellator fighter.

One thing that didn’t, however, get much attention was KSI’s one-liner related to WWE superstar John Cena. Nevertheless, notorious social media sensation Andrew Tate’s younger brother Tristan Tate didn’t miss that bit.

What did KSI say about John Cena?

This October, KSI will settle his long-running feud with boxer Tommy Fury inside the squared ring. There has already been a lot of trash talk between the two contestants in the lead-up to the battle.

However, in an attempt to spice it up a bit more, KSI used the poetry approach popularized by fighters such as Muhammad Ali and Conor McGregor, as well as WWE stars such as Dwayne Johnson, Ric Flair, and others. KSI, on the other hand, looks to have failed miserably. In his statement, KSI said:

“I’m the one that can see John Cena. I’m the one that knows Victoria’s Secret. And I’m the one that knows what the dog is doing. When I go into a gym, treadmills do pushups.”

The YouTuber-turned-boxer was making a joke about WWE superstar John Cena being invisible. Tristan Tate, on the other hand, did not appear to appreciate it. In response, Tristan compared KSI to a smaller-scale Ric Flair.

“When you order Ric Flair from http://wish.com.”

Tristan Tate sends a message to Sean O’Malley after UFC 292

Tristan Tate has a background in kickboxing. He has, however, retired from the sport. Nonetheless, the renowned social media star stays up to date on the latest events in the combat sports industry.

That being said, at UFC 292, Sean O’Malley stunned the MMA world by knocking out one of the most dominating UFC bantamweight competitors, Aljamain Sterling, to become the new champion.

‘Suga’ demonstrated that he is unquestionably the next big thing in the promotion and has received several accolades for his work. Tristan Tate appears to have watched the fight.

As a result, he turned to Twitter to congratulate O’Malley. He posted a snippet from the fight. He posted a snippet from the fight and wrote, “Both of you are awesome, but congrats on the win champ.”

Interestingly, Tristan also expressed admiration for O’Malley’s opponent. It’s important to note that ‘Suga’ gets along well with the Tate brothers. As a result, it is fair to believe that the Tate brothers supported him in this battle.