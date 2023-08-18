August Alsina Gets Dragged In by Andrew Tate’s Brother to Throw Shade at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett: “My Side Chicks…”

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate are quite bold and unpredictable. The Tate brothers have found a way of conquering social media through their presence. What’s more, they are not bound by their business and combat sports background. They do not hesitate to share their opinion on any topic which can at times lead to controversy. Recently, Tristan Tate did the same when he threw shade at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett.

Andrew and Tristan Tate are closer than your normal social media/internet brothers. They have a sense of loyalty and responsibility towards each other. That’s why they remain together through thick and thin like a family.

However, there are always some issues going on in a normal family. This is true even for a family full of celebrities and it’s easier for the problems to pour out in the public while dealing with stardom. This enables other noted figures and general audiences to pass comments surrounding the issue. Tristan Tate did the same.

Andrew Tate’s brother Tristan Tate mocks Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett were a part of one of the most infamous Oscar Awards ceremony moments. Globally fans are aware of the incident which took place involving Chris Rock and the Smith family. However, the talks regarding the incident have still not stopped as Tristan Tate mocked Jada Pinkett.

Tristan wrote, “Keep my side chicks name out your fucking mouth – August Alsina.“

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TateTheTalisman/status/1692287949574995978?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Despite the hilarious nature of the Tweet, some fans are unaware of the context of the comment. As it turns out, August Alsina recently opened up about what happened between him and Jada Pinkett. While doing so he garnered a lot of attention. To the point where Trist Tate himself made a Tweet about it.

Alsina’s ‘Truth’

August Alsina shook the entertainment world with one of his recent social media posts. As per a report from US Magazine, the 27-year-old made an Instagram post where he shared the truth about himself and Jada Pinkett. Despite not taking any names in the post, fans across the world did not take much time in deciphering who he was talking about.

Aspina wrote, “I get it; not only do I get it but I’m also sorry you feel that way, BUT, The only attack here is against the invisible walls of silent societal construct and ‘code’ we place upon each other & upon ourselves hidden behind the desires of others approval & acceptance. W/ that being said I should also say that no one was sideswiped by any conversation, everyone got courtesy calls time in advance“

This comes in after the Lousiana singer claimed in an interview that he had a romantic relationship with Jada Pinkett. What’s more, he also claimed that Will Smith was aware about the situation and did not oppose it.