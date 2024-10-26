Are Magomed Ankalaev and Khabib Nurmagomedov Related: Do They Both Train Together?

Magomed Ankalaev is just hours away from his next UFC fight and fans have a lot of questions in mind. With him being a Russian fighter, a common question that comes up is whether or not he trains with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

However, the pair do not train together nor have they ever done so. Not all Dagestani people train together. It’s a country, not a school gym with Khabib as its principal! Countries, on average have a lot more people, diverse and unique people with personal lives and stories, most of whom don’t wear uniforms and enroll in the Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov school for ground and pound with the bears of Russia.

Now that that’s out of the way, ‘The Eagle’ and his team train at the American Kickboxing Academy under the watchful eye of Javier Mendez, their striking coach. This is when they are in America, of course.

The light heavyweight, meanwhile does his chores at Extreme Couture.

But Ankalaev’s gym is not shy of superstars either. Its walls have seen the likes of former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland, PFL heavyweight, and former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou among others.

However, this is only when he is training for his fights in the United States. But when he’s not fraternizing with the burger and fries-eating people of the West, Ankalaev has his own dedicated team to train in Russia. And to re-iterate, this team has nothing to do with Khabib or any of the other fighters from his school.

That said, while he doesn’t train with ‘The Eagle’, Ankalaev has closely followed his career and has often praised the former lightweight’s ability to train without a break and said

“I think Khabib is all the way on another level, Khabib trains and used to train without a break and without a stop. I watch his interviews….Basically he’s on a whole different level.”

So, Ankalaev , ahead of his fight at UFC 308, will look to replicate ‘The Eagle’s‘ dominance and he must for that is the condition he has been offered if he wants to take on Alex Pereira for the light heavyweight title.

And truth be told, he should already have that fight in the bag after all he has done. Despite Poatan repeatedly calling him boring, anyone who has watched the Russian fight knows it’s far from true.

DC teaches Magomed Ankalaev an English call-out

Former two-division Daniel Cormier wants to see Ankalaev get a title shot next. While he still has to beat Aleksandr Rakic this weekend, it is widely expected that he will get the job done as he has done throughout. But how does he get into Pereira’s ears and force him out to the octagon?

According to DC, learn English, that’s how.

In a recent interview with the Russian fighter, Cormier taught him how to call out Pereira in English.

“If he gets through this fight on Saturday, and I walk up to him with that microphone, in English, could he say, ‘Pereira Stop Running’? Coz that would get him a title fight.”

So during the UFC 308 broadcast this weekend, if Ankalaev secures the victory, watch out for his call out to Pereira in English. Maybe he will also drop a Chama in the end.