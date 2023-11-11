Conor McGregor Next Fight: ‘The Notorious’ Makes a Major Announcement About His Opponent

Conor McGregor, who is famous for his no-filter approach and witty trash talks has been a hot topic of discussion since the beginning of 2023. McGregor’s last fight was against Dustin Poirier in 2021 at UFC 264 which he lost via TKO and suffered a leg injury. Post recovering from injury he has called out various fighters to make his comeback but Michael Chandler tops the list of his potential opponents.

The Irishman was supposed to make his return against ‘Iron’ post-season 32 of The Ultimate Fighter. But the fight didn’t materialize as he failed to enter the USADA testing pool. However, his recent reaction pointed towards his potential UFC return.

McGregor recently took to Twitter and shared his take on how UFC has to never bother to announce his fight and opponent. He expressed that he is and will be ready to take on anybody, anytime even when challenged out of the blue. He said,

“I promise the ufc would never even have to announce to me who I am fighting, they could do a surprise announcement out of nowhere, a date, an opponent, completely out of the blue, absolutely anyone, at any time, and I’d be in the gym prepping tactics for it. This is legally binding.”

It is not surprising to see things going in McGregor’s way as he is the one who drives both money and hype for UFC. Thus, even though Chandler vs. McGregor has been brewing up for so long, things might take a sudden turn.

Chandler is the one who post his victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 274 called out McGregor for a fight. The 37-year-old fighter has been waiting for this fight for a long time. Given his fighting style, fanbase and built up to the potential fight, Chandler seems a viable option for McGregor fight.

Conor McGregor mocks Michael Chandler ahead of their potential fight

The Irishman who is famous for his social media activity never leaves a chance to put down his opponents. He recently shared a sound clip which was posted on Instagram handle ‘The Mac Life’, where he imitated and mocked Michael Chandler. He said,

“Conor McGregor, you gotta come back and fight somebody. I am the most entertaining lightweight on this planet. Shut up ya tick.”

Even though ‘Iron’ is in the race to compete against McGregor, the Irishman due to his stardom and huge reach has the freedom to choose who he takes on next. It will be interesting to see who ‘The Notorious’ takes on as the fight will undoubtedly be entertaining, something we can trust McGregor with. From intense build-up to the juicy comebacks, the MMA community is waiting for the announcement to witness McGregor’s return in 2024.