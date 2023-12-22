Cody Brundage: Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Bo Nickal’s UFC 300 Opponent

Dana White shook the MMA world today with the announcement of the UFC 300 fights. While Jiri Prochazka, Aljamain Sterling, and others are on the card, one fight that everyone’s excited for is Bo Nickal’s. He has finished every opponent he has fought, creating high excitement for his upcoming match against Cody Brundage. Brundage recently showcased his class in the Dariush vs. Tsarukyan card. Consequently, many fight fans want to know more about Brundage, so let’s dive in to find details about him.

Speaking of Brundage, he secured the 14th slam knockout in UFC history at UFC Austin, slamming Zachary Reese to the floor and finishing the fight in just round one within two minutes. Throughout his early career, he has experienced ups and downs, holding a 10-5 record, with 8 victories achieved through finishes.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1731089817616920842?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Brundage’s net worth is unknown, but in his last fight against Reese, he earned over a $42,000 guaranteed purse and a $50,000 bonus for his slam knockout. Judging by his purse, it seems he hasn’t reached a million-dollar net worth yet. However, as he progresses in his career and secures more wins, he is likely to surpass the million-dollar mark soon.

To address Brundage’s relationship status, he is married to Amanda Brundage. His wife is an MMA fighter who competed in various promotions and also at the UFC in the Strawweight division. She holds a 4-5 MMA Pro record, and their shared discipline strengthens their bond. Both share two daughters, one named Kingsley Brundage. Meanwhile, they live happily, supporting each other in training and raising their kids. And now fans are looking forward to UFC 300.

UFC 300: Cody Brundage vs Bo Nickal

While awaiting UFC 300, the inclusion of Bo Nickal’s name on the preliminary card was already reported, leaving fans in awe. It turns out White’s promise of delivering an “incredible card” is true, as he confirmed that Bo Nickal is fighting, and it will be against Brundage. He stated,

“The return of Bo Nickal he got 5 wins all by finishes he is 5-0 and he is taking on Cody Brundage his last 4 wins have all come by 1 round finish.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/danawhite/status/1738032424112754822?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Despite both fighters; Cody Brundage and Bo Nickal are still new in the company and still in their rising phase. And they are now in the spotlight as part of a historic event with UFC 300. Known for their finishes, they promise an exciting fight that will capture the audience’s attention.