“Common L”: Dillon Danis Embarrassed After Failing to Scare ‘Stoic’ Ariel Helwani into Flinching

Former Bellator fighter Dillon Danis seems to have been inflicted with the ‘foot in mouth’ disease. Every time he tries to do something, it backfires spectacularly, especially if what is trying is being is a part of an overly machosistic scare tactic.

He tried to violate the private space of Logan Paul’s supermodel wife, Nina Agda, but ended up getting sued. He then tried to scare Logan with an illegal takedown during the boxing match last year, but not only ended up being disqualified but also got sued again.

This time around, he tried to pull something during an interview with MMA scribe Ariel Helwani. It should be noted that he wasn’t actually trying to hurt Helwani as he had in the previously mentioned instances.

During an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, the pair engaged in a face-off, with Ariel even removing his glasses to make things official.

Danis, trying to play mind games, made a sudden movement as if he was about to throw a punch—clearly hoping to get a reaction from Helwani. But the seasoned MMA journalist didn’t even flinch. Not an inch.

It was an awkward moment for Danis, and fans online didn’t hold back.

One user stated the obvious as he said, “Who takes more public L’s more regularly than d**do Danis? God bless em.”

Another joked, “Ariel knows Dillon can’t afford another lawsuit so he has confidence.”

The internet was quick to roast Danis, with this man calling it a “Common Dillon Danis L.”

While this was harsh, especially since Danis was just having some fun, he does take more public losses than the average fighter.

From having a pancake slapped across his face by KSI of all people to now getting metaphorically slapped by Helwani’s complete lack of reaction, Danis sure is struggling to win these pre-fight moments.

Like one fan claimed, “10-7 Helwani as usual.”

All that said, it isn’t just losses that Danis took away from his appearance on the show, though. He made a deal with the UFC analyst that may see him get immortalized on the show.

KO KSI and live forever

It seems Helwani really wants to see Danis win. Or KSI lose, for that matter, in their 29 March boxing fight. Because the instigator that he is, is pushing for a finish to the fight.

Helwani has a wall right behind his desk where he immortalizes certain people, items, and moments from the show.

And so he had a simple proposition for the former Bellator man-“I’ll make you a deal right now, you beat KSI, you’re up there for life, immortalized, the knockout.”

“Not only that, you beat KSI, you get to pick the spot.”, Helwani said.

It would be easier said than done, especially now that Misfits has released a training video featuring KSI, who is seen being true to his words about fighting in Dmitry Bivol’s style with Alex Pereira’s power. And fans had a lot to say about that footage as well.