‘Coaches Are Scamming Him’: KSI Told to Change His Trainers Over Bad Boxing Form Ahead of Dillon Danis Showdown

KSI is just weeks away from his highly anticipated boxing match against Dillon Danis, set to take place on March 29 at the AO Arena in Manchester. But while the build-up to the fight has been filled with trash talk and hype, KSI is now facing a barrage of criticism online over his apparent lack of progress in boxing fundamentals.

A recent video uploaded by Misfits showcased KSI’s heavy bag session, and fans wasted no time tearing apart his technique. The footage showed KSI swinging wildly at the bag, throwing sloppy punches with his elbows flaring out—a fundamental mistake that leaves him open to counters and drains his energy faster than necessary.

It’s not like KSI is new to boxing. He’s been in the game since 2018, starting off with his debut fight against Joe Weller. And while he’s shown improvements in terms of conditioning and power, many fans are frustrated by what they see as a lack of technical growth.

One fan commented, “Still doing the exact same things… His coaches are genuinely either God awful or scamming him.” Another added, “This genuinely looks so bad.” The criticisms didn’t stop there. From, “My god this dude has how much money for the best training, has been training for years, and still can’t throw proper punches?” to “Dude been boxing since 2017 and still has no progress. I’m a big fan of KSI since 2017 but bro pls change coaches or dun fight at all.”

Fans are clearly fed up, and many are pointing the blame directly at KSI’s trainers, accusing them of either being incompetent or exploiting his fame and fortune without truly helping him improve. The underlying sentiment? KSI is being let down by the very people who are supposed to be elevating him to the next level.

Despite the harsh comments, KSI has proven time and time again that he has the grit and determination to push through adversity. But as the fight against Dillon Danis approaches, the question remains: Will KSI’s power and cardio be enough to secure another victory, or will his lack of technique be his downfall?

‘The Nightmare’ doesn’t seem to be too worried about his technique though, since it has been securing him win after win. But what disappointed fans is that this video dropped just days after the Brit claimed he was working on fighting like Dmitry Bivol.

KSI claims to have adopted Dmitry Bivol’s style

KSI made a number of outlandish statements during the press conference for his fight against Dillon Danis. From claiming he punches harder than Alex Pereira, to developing a new style that mimics Dmitry Bivol’s soviet-style boxing.

The claim had fans questioning whether the Brit was trolling or if he actually meant it. Bivol’s style suits taller fighters, with excellent footwork, a slightly bladed stance and jab-heavy combinations. From what fans have seen from the Brit in the past, he doesn’t possess any of these traits.

Regardless, he made the following statement during his press conference, “I’ve switched it up a little bit, I’ve created more of a hybrid….I guess similar to how Bivol fights, that’s kind of like the look that I kinda want. And I’m excited to showcase the skills I’ve been working on.”

Now, after Misfits posted the heavy bag video, fans do not see any improvement in his technique and fail to see how his style resembles Bivol in any way. In fact, his style hasn’t changed at all and it is a cause for concern.