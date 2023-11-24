Conor McGregor Doesn’t Give a F*ck About Losing… He’s Golden: UFC Legend Michael Bisping

UFC’s biggest star Conor McGregor has had a quite fulfilling and glorifying career in the UFC. Not just this but the fighter has earned a good fortune through his UFC paydays. Along with that he has also earned through TUF 2023 appearance and business ventures including Proper 12 brand, Black Forge Inn and more.

There have been many ups and downs in the Irishman’s career post the injury in 2021 at UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier. Since his absence, there were many speculations of his comeback in 2023 against Michael Chandler.

From not having a comeback this year to not entering the USADA pool, McGregor still stands unfazed with a mind of his own. His absence has led to many talks but still, there are people including Michael Bisping who believe that it doesn’t have any effect on the Irishman.

During a conversation with True Geordie, Bisping discussed things revolving around boxing, UFC and Conor McGregor. Bisping took a moment to share his thoughts on ‘The Notorious’. He expressed his take on McGregor vs. Chandler. The Irishman stated that even if McGregor loses the fight he will still have other options like Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier to take on. He said,

“If he beats Michael Chandler, he’ll probably fight for the belt. If he loses to Michael Chandler he’ll probably fight Nate Diaz and if he loses to Nate Diaz there’s a fourth fight with Dustin Porier. Conor McGregor’s got options Galore he’s got ways to make money for the next few years. And I guarantee and this is probably part of the problem for him if you’re looking from the outside he doesn’t give a [_] because either way he’s golden he’s got money.”

According to him, McGregor does not care about losses as he has options to earn money. The Irishman himself is a big name in the UFC. When we look at Bisping’s opinion on McGregor it is quite true to agree on the money and opportunity aspect.

Even though McGregor has a wide range of options available, the mystery of his return still remains intact with no clear confirmation of what is to come.

More On: The Return of Conor McGregor

While there are multiple news coming out regarding the Irishman’s return, Michael Chandler will most likely be his opponent.

But there has also been a time when ‘The Notorious’ himself took to X and gave liberty to the UFC to choose his opponent. He once expressed how UFC is free to schedule his fight and opponent and that he is ready to take on anybody.

Even though McGregor failed to enter the USADA testing pool the last time, he yet again re-entered the testing pool. This ignited the chances of his comeback in 2024.

It is safe to say that fans find McGregor’s fight entertaining. The kind of drama and build-up that fans get to experience because of ‘The Notorious’ is unmatched. But fans will have to wait for an official announcement when it comes to the Irishman’s return.