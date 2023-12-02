Conor McGregor ‘Doesn’t Have the Competence to Become President of Ireland’: Russian UFC Star

Conor McGregor has been in the news lately for something UFC fans would have never imagined. ‘The Notorious’ finds himself in hot water for his take on politics and the recent issues in his country. McGregor is extremely patriotic and leaves no stone unturned in making sure he represents his country to the best of his abilities.

However, his love for his country might be backfiring at him at this point in time. Conor McGregor recently put out a series of tweets urging his fellow countrymen to fight for their country. The series of tweets came after a horrific incident where an armed assailant stabbed four people including three children. This resulted in widespread riots in the capital city of Dublin.

McGregor’s influence especially in Ireland is unquestionable. And given his skills on the microphone, many believed that he would consider a career in politics. It was because of his bold stance about what is going wrong in the country. However, fellow lightweight Arman Tsarukyan does not believe McGregor has what it takes to be a President. In a recent interview he shared his thoughts on McGregor’s return, presidency and other topics as well. He said,

“We will.. Against Chandler. He has more chances against him than other opponents. Yeah of course, that would be very interesting (possibility of him fighting Conor McGregor)……I don’t think he has any competence to become a president.”



Conor McGregor has been away from the octagon since UFC 264 held in July 2021. Now the question is, will Conor McGregor return against Chandler? Or will he find a better fight for himself let’s take a closer look.

Conor McGregor to discard Michael Chandler for a bigger fight?

‘The Notorious’ is inching ever so close to his UFC return. Given how things have played out with USADA, many fans as well as pundits believe McGregor will return to action at UFC 300. If that is the case an announcement will be made in the next few weeks.

However, there is a very strong chance that Conor McGregor and the UFC decide that there is a bigger fight available for ‘The Notorious’ over Chandler. All signs point towards a fourth fight between McGregor and Poirier at UFC 300.

‘The Diamond’ has been insistent on the fact that he wants to fight at UFC 300 since he could not partake in UFC 200. He also showed his readiness to fight McGregor at the milestone event. At this point in time there are not many fights bigger than McGregor vs Poirier that can headline UFC 300.

Fans would readily accept the fight given the history shared by the two fighters. But only time will tell who the Irishman faces on his return to the octagon.