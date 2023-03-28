After Joe Rogan, Another UFC Star Accuses Conor McGregor of ‘Cheating’ USADA Ahead of His Return Against Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor has once again seen his name tarnished as yet another UFC athlete accuses the Irishman of having an unfair advantage through his use of steroids. McGregor’s return was announced earlier this year by UFC president Dana White in a sensational revelation. The American went on to disclose that the Notorious one would be marking his return against Michael Chandler.

The pair were announced as the coaches for the upcoming season of the Ultimate Fighter. While a great many supporters of the sport are ecstatic about the news, given McGregor’s hostile behavior in front of an opponent, some have speculated that it is a coverup.

It is believed that the filming of the Ultimate Fighter and the bout is scheduled for August for good reason. The conjecture behind this is meant to give the Irishman time to rid his body of the drugs he ingested during his recovery.

This tedious and lengthy process is believed to be a means to cover up that the Irishman is consuming performance-enhancing drugs. As he is legally required to be in the USADA testing pool for a period of at least six months and submit two clean tests before he can officially compete.

Now, another lightweight contender, following Joe Rogan, has questioned his use of the steroid and claimed that he is indeed cheating.

Beneil Dariush flat-out accuses Conor McGregor of ‘Cheating’

Beneil Dariush is a household name in the UFC Lightweight division. The American has been an ever-present figure in the 155lbs weight class. He has finally cemented himself amongst the distinguished lightweights in the world.

With a title eliminator encounter in the offing for Dariush, Benny has delved into the return of the Mac. Needless to say, the 33-year-old has raised some eyebrows at his remarks.

In a recent interview with ‘The Schmo’, Dariush said:

“I think Conor is cheating. In reality….if you want to fix your knee or fix your leg and get certain growth hormones… whatever he’s doing. You can get a therapeutic exemption. You can speak to USADA and get a therapeutic exemption. But you can’t add extra stuff…Whatever you are putting in, you to declare it to them and get it figured out.

Dariush continued:

“This is BS to be honest with you….. This is garbage. But that’s the game.”

There have been numerous comments alluding to the fact that McGregor has leveraged his injury and its rehabilitation to his advantage. It is hypothesized that he has taken it to enhance his performance.

In tandem, McGregor’s exquisite physique hasn’t helped mitigate any doubt as well. McGregor previously admitted that he was under the influence of steroids, but it was medically prescribed to him.

In order to help enhance his bone density during his rehabilitation period, the 34-year-old was consuming steroids.

Joe Rogan called out the Notorious one for using steroids

Joe Rogan has been a vocal figure in the MMA realm. When the UFC trailblazer speaks, people tend to listen. The standup comedian made an intriguing declaration this year and said that McGregor was on steroids.

Adding that it was impossible for a normal human being to look as big as the former two-weight world champion did a couple of months ago. Rogan was publicly criticized by McGregor himself in retaliation, citing that the 55-year-old consumes it as well.

Rogan concurred and said he does. Nonetheless, the logistics are complex and the state of affairs surrounding their fight is still up in the air. It is yet to be determined when the fight will be scheduled for. Depending on that information, fans can gain some clarity.

However, do not be surprised if it is eventually announced for a later date than August.