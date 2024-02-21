Dana White Expresses Frustration Over Fake News on Adesanya vs. Khamzat Fight; Offers Fans Tips to Spot Misinformation

In this modern day and age, one of the biggest problems that many encounter is fake news and misinformation. Not just in politics, but in every field, from entertainment to sports, people repeatedly encounter fake news. Recently, on his Instagram story, the UFC President, frustrated with this ongoing issue, shared a tip for fight fans that might help them stop falling for rumors and fake news.

Advertisement

Recently, a story began circulating on the internet like wildfire, claiming that a fight between Israel Adesanya and Khamzat Chimaev had been booked for the June 23 event, with tickets available for sale on the official Kingdom Arena website.

However, it was later revealed that the website was a resale ticket site. Amidst all of this, many major media outlets ran with the story, which left White frustrated. Subsequently, he shared advice for the fight fans stating,

Advertisement

“If you hear it from the MMA media and NOT us, it’s probably. BULLSH*T”

According to White, he advised fans that if information doesn’t come from the official UFC source, they shouldn’t trust it. While there might be some truth to it, more often than not, it’s false information.

Indeed, fight fans have seen everything from rumors about Khabib Nurmagomedov’s return to news about Belal Muhammad at UFC 300, with endless updates emerging on the internet daily. However, White has now shared solid advice with the fans that will surely help them to avoid fake news.

UFC President Dana White Slams Media as the Least Trusted

A few weeks ago, Vivek Ramaswamy had a conversation with the UFC President, during which they discussed various challenges, such as the spread of fake news and the complexities of business operations. Adding to that, they also touched on the impact of cancel culture and how disheartening it can be.

White, adding to the conversation, stated that the media and politicians are now the least trusted individuals in the country due to their involvement in canceling people. He feels like everyone is being targeted, with much of the blame falling on the media.

Advertisement

Not only that, he also blamed the media and asserted that they started the cancel culture and suppressed free speech. And now, following the recent encounter with fake news, White’s frustration and distrust in the media may grow even stronger.