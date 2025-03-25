Daniel Cormier Alerts Tom Aspinall How Jon Jones Only Shows His ‘Mean’ Side in the Cage

Interim heavyweight star, Tom Aspinall has been issued a stark warning about a potential clash with Jon Jones, by the latter’s most notable rival in the UFC.

Aspinall, who has held the interim crown since 2023, has still yet to land himself a title fight with Jones. Growing ever impatient with the lack of traction on a fight with his fellow champion, he’s tried his best to remain active. Stuck between a rock and a hard place on his future, the Brit has been tied to just one fight since his title coronation in 2023.

In fac, joining a rather exclusive list last summer, Aspinall actually defended his throne. In the process, avenging his sole promotional loss, Aspinall made light work of Curtis Blaydes with a knockout win at UFC 304. However, once more staking his claim for a shot at a unification match with Jones, Aspinall’s calls have fallen on deaf ears continually.

However, as of March 2025, Jones has no option but to vacate his title or meet Aspinall in the middle next.

However, his former nemesis Cormier is asking the Brit to hold up the celebrations just yet. Twice facing Rochester native, Jones during his Octagon run, Cormier warned Aspinall to not become too confident of success.

In his opinion, Aspinall will only ever see the “mean” side of Jones when and if he actually stands opposite him in the Octagon. And it may be too late to walk back his recent “ducking” claims and antics.

“He’s (Jon Jones) very mean,” Cormier said on an episode of Good Guy/Bad Guy. “He’s durable, he’s hard to fight. And Tom Aspinall is going to find that out right. So yes, Chael (Sonnen), I love the duck [Aspinall brought to UFC London]. I love all the fun, I love all that but at the end of the day when you get in there with that dude don’t start rethinking things”, he added.

“Because you start rethinking things in there with that dude,” Cormier warned. “He’s going to run right through you. You cannot start going ‘Hey man it’s a little harder than I thought’. Because he is going to put it on you”, DC explained.

Clearly just hoping to finally test himself against Jones, Aspinall made an interesting admission this evening, however.

Aspinall doesn’t believe Jones is “holding up” his career

While both teams appear at loggerheads over a potential fight, Aspinall is taking it all in stride it seems. Since the time he’s held the title, Aspinall has conceivably missed some sort of period of activity. But in his opinion, he’s not necessarily placing that blame at Jones’ front door.

People are saying, “oh, you know, Jon Jones is holding up your career,” Aspinall told Ariel Helwani. It’s only been seven months. It’s not too bad. And yeah, I don’t want to say too much, but… I understand. Exciting stuff in the future, for sure.”

Tom Aspinall speaks on his recent meeting with Hunter Campbell in London “After the meeting, I’m feeling very optimistic about things. I’m in a really, really, really good spot with everything and my future moving forward. People are saying, ‘Jon Jones is holding up your… pic.twitter.com/mg92TuLh5e — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 24, 2025

And while nothing is set in stone next. It seems wheels are slowly moving toward Jones x Aspinall — this year at least.