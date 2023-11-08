“Saved the World”- Tristan Tate Hails Elon Musk’s $44 Billion Decision

One of the biggest stories in the world of business from 2022 involved Elon Musk and social media app Twitter. Early in 2022 the Tesla billionaire shared his intention of buying the social media app. At first it was not taken seriously given Musk was known for joking around on Twitter. However, the situation became real when he initiated proceedings to buy the company for a whopping $44 billion in April 2022.

Advertisement

After months of back and forth, the acquisition was made official in October 2022. Musk’s acquisition was extremely polarising. Some hailed it as a victory for free speech. Others believed Musk would ruin their beloved social media app. Based on his recent tweet, it is safe to say Tristan Tate is a strong believer in Musk and his $44 billion decision. In a tweet he said,

“It’s almost as if one man buying one website has changed the entire narrative on the same old news stories. Real news is here.@elonmusk may have just saved the world.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TateTheTalisman/status/1721914772528959576?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



The Tate brothers blew up in popularity in 2022. Unfortunately for them the increased fame also brought with it a lot of unwanted attention. As a result of the same, both Tristan and Andrew were banned from multiple social media platforms including Twitter and Instagram. After Elon Musk took over, he reinstated a number of users who were previously banned such as Donald Trump, and both the Tate brothers.

Tristan Tate over exaggerating Elon Musk’s decision to buy Twitter?

Since taking over Twitter, Musk served as the head for the first few months. He then appointed Linda Yaccarino as the CEO. Among the changes made, Musk emphasised the importance of free speech under his watch on Twitter.

In a tweet he shared his vision for the app saying,

“New Twitter policy is freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach. Negative/hate tweets will be max deboosted & demonetized, so no ads or other revenue to Twitter. You won’t find the tweet unless you specifically seek it out, which is no different from rest of Internet.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1593673339826212864?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



Since taking over Musk added a number of new features. The tech billionaire added features such as community notes among others. The main aim is to make sure that the information that is shared is verified. This is done in order to make sure misinformation does not spread, something Twitter was notorious for prior to Musk’s takeover.

It would be interesting to see what more changes do we get to see from the Tesla CEO, on the social media platform.