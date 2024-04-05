mobile app bar

Daniel Cormier Hails Max Holloway for Bringing Legendary Mark Coleman into UFC 300 After Heroic Rescue

Souvik Roy
Published

The noted UFC ‘BMF’ contender, Max Holloway, recently revealed that he wanted the first-ever UFC heavyweight champ, Mark Coleman to present the UFC’s ‘BMF’ title to the victor of the first-ever ‘BMF’ title defense fight at UFC 300. Holloway’s wish also sparked several reactions and had the UFC community talking. Recently, the noted UFC persona, Daniel Cormier, caught up with the UFC legend, Chael Sonnen to express his views about this wholesome gesture from Holloway.

Cormier opined that the retired ones from a field are often forgotten. But he lauded Holloway for remembering a legend of the sport like Coleman and providing him with a chance to be at the grandest UFC showdowns, the UFC 300. ‘DC’ said,

“As long as you’re a part of the show, it feels really nice. Mark Coleman gets to be the biggest show that the UFC has done in a long time So, hats off to Max Holloway.”

Coleman claimed the UFC heavyweight gold at the UFC 12 on February 7, 1997. Back then, the fanbase of the sport was pretty limited. Still, his iconic pro-MMA career and heavy grounded strikes have earned him massive fame.

‘Blessed’ also called Coleman the ‘real life BMF’ in his interview with ‘MMA Junkie’. Some might think that Coleman’s ruthless fighting style caused Holloway to elect this name for him. But the former UFC featherweight champ had a completely different reason.

The real-life heroics of Mark Coleman caused Max Holloway to call him a real-life BMF

Coleman woke up to an appalling reality on the dawn of March 12, 2024. He found his house in Fremont, Ohio, engulfed in large flames soon after he opened his eyes. This is when the warrior in him turned up to battle the adverse situation. Coleman initially rescued both of his parents from the fire and got them to safety. But this is when he realized that his pet dog ‘Hammer’ was still in the house.

‘The Hammer’ risked the fire yet again to save his four-legged friend. Unfortunately, he couldn’t achieve success in this venture. Coleman had to be hospitalized after his heroic efforts. Several UFC stars sent their best wishes for his speedy recovery. Hence, it won’t be wrong to say that Coleman’s presence will also be one of the major attractions of the UFC 300.

