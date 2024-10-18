Daniel Cormier Reveals His Frustration with Fighters Who Quickly Turn to Social Media for Support After a Loss

As someone who did not grow up in the social media era, UFC veteran Daniel Cormier does not understand the need to ask fans for support after a loss. It has become common practice now for fighters to apologize to their fans after a disappointing performance in the octagon.

In a recent episode of the Good Guy/ Bad Guy show with Chael Sonnen on YouTube, the pair spoke about these new-age social media fighters.

Cormier sounded very irritated while describing what fighters do immediately after a loss.

“The first thing they do is sit in that locker room, grab their phone and tweet, ‘tonight didn’t go my way, but I promise I’ll be back’. And Chael, is that not the worst?”

He spoke about this in relation to Dustin Poirier after his title fight loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 and claimed that his ‘retirement’ talk was just him looking for some support from his fans.

Another fighter who did something similar recently was Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson, who apologized to his fans after getting knocked out by Joaquin Buckley at UFC 307.

On the topic of Joaquin Buckley, the UFC fighter might have squashed his beef with Cormier, but he still thinks the former champ does not “f*ck with him”.

Buckley still claims Cormier does not like him

Joaquin Buckley and Daniel Cormier had some serious beef ahead of the UFC 307 card. Buckley had previously called put Conor McGregor, looking for that elusive fight, which DC had claimed was ridiculous and called him out for not being realistic.

However, the pair put their differences aside as they sat down for an interview before Buckety’s fight with ‘Wonderboy’ and squashed the beef. Or so fans thought.

As it turns out, in a recent interview with Parry Punch, the UFC fighter believes Cormier was putting it on for the ‘TV’ and doesn’t really ‘f*ck with him’ yet,

“But I don’t think DC f*ck with me still. .. That’s TV DC… I’m talking about Lafayette DC don’t f*ck with me still….If DC is able to bless me with some work, that’s how I’ll know that we’ll be cool. But he still hasn’t blessed me.”

It seems as though ‘New Mansa’ is doing everything in his power to fix his relationship with the former UFC double champion. However, it seems like it’s within DC’s right to not help him at all. This just seems like a really peculiar demand!