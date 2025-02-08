Daniel Cormier Reveals How His Childhood Bully Tried to Intimidate Him Even After DC Became UFC Champ

Everyone who has ever been bullied has thought about going through a film’s montage worth of training and setting the record straight. Not all of us get the chance. But if you are an Olympian wrestler with multiple UFC titles to your name, life just apparently hands out these bullies for retribution. And that is exactly what happened to UFC veteran Daniel Cormier.

The former two-division champ revealed the story during an episode of the Good Guy/Bad Guy show, leaving fans and co-host Chael Sonnen in stitches. DC grew up in Lafayette, Louisiana, and was a self-proclaimed ‘cowardly’ kid who got beaten up by another kid called Gilbert all the time. Cormier could never fight back in those days.

However, years later, when he visited his mom’s house, DC’s brother ran into Gilbert and the interaction took an unexpected turn. Gilbert made him call DC up and had an interesting chat. Barely containing his laughter while recounting this tale to Chael Sonnen, DC added,

“I was like, I’m just at my mom’s house, he goes, ‘Imma come over there, you better not leave.’ He was going to bully me again….I go, ‘Gilbert, I am the UFC champion, do you know how this turns out now?'”

Thankfully, DC didn’t feel like exacting any vengeance or justice! Imagine walking into Walmart on a Sunday and the UFC champion randomly drops you on your head. If an awkward conversation was the worst-case scenario, it’s safe to say, everybody won.

Speaking of awkward conversations, DC recently had another one with UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis.

DC clarifies his reaction to DDP kissing meme

After DDP had won his fight against Robert Whittaker at UFC 290, he went ahead and had a little kiss with his coach. The moment was captured on camera and along with it, DC’s reaction. MMA fans found it weird and then dragged Cormier into it.

Daniel Cormier Was Not A Fan Of Watching Dricus Du Plessis Kiss His Coaches https://t.co/i2noK20u0W pic.twitter.com/KvCzgb8GYx — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 22, 2024

It’s been a few years since then but Cormier felt it was only right that he clarify his stance. So as he sat with DDP during the promotional tour of his UFC 312 main event title fight, Cormier explained that he had no idea what was going on and said,

“I swear to God, I didn’t even realize it. I didn’t even realize it happened….I probably wasn’t even looking at ya’ll.”

—Going live with the champ Dricus Du Plessis as he heads into his second title defense. The champ is confident and ready to beat Strickland again. We talked the fight , Khamzat and so much more. Live right now 5pm eastern /2pm pacific at my YouTube channel.… pic.twitter.com/7h39X6XIeG — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) February 6, 2025

Of course, Du Plessis didn’t miss the opportunity to poke fun at ‘DC’ and repeatedly told him how it was a ‘bad look’ for him to have reacted that way. It should be noted that the kiss was not a big deal and was simply a part of South African culture.