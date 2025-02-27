He’s Special!: Arch rival Dustin Poirier Talks Highly About Conor McGregor, Backs His UFC Comeback

Jul 10, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Dustin Poirier moves in for a hit against Conor McGregor during UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Despite sharing one of the most bitter feuds in UFC history, Dustin Poirier admits Conor McGregor is likely the only fighter who could make good on a triumphant return to action. The former UFC double champ has been out of commission since losing a rubber match against Poirier back in 2021 to a doctor’s stoppage TKO at the end of the opening round.

Poirier, the only man who has thrice faced off with McGregor during their Octagon tenure, holds ultimate bragging rights against the Crumlin striker, having defeated him twice in a row. Following their last fight, however, McGregor took some misogynistic shots at his wife Jolie, causing a massive uproar.

Since then, McGregor has been touted to return to the octagon on multiple occasions but hasn’t been successful, most recently having pulled out of UFC 303 with a broken toe just hours before the PPV. Add to that multiple cases of assault and consequently declining goodwill among fans, McGregor’s return to active fighting seems a distant dream. Even Poirier doesn’t want to do any business with him.

However, he can’t help but admit that if any fighter could rebound from such adversity and return to winning ways in the UFC, it’s McGregor.

“Look, I love to talk trash about Conor (McGregor),” Poirier said on the Outta Pocket with RGIII. “But if anybody can put it together and come back, this guy can.“, the Louisiana striker claimed.

Furthermore, Poirier described the former two-weight gold holder of possessing something that his contemporaries in the industry simply don’t.

On the topic of Conor Mcgregor We asked @DustinPoirier if he thinks Conor can shake off the dust and make a return the the UFC To which he replied, “if anybody can, this guy can.. he’s special..” Do we wanna see a Conor McGregor return? LIVE NOW On All Platforms pic.twitter.com/IEcfd0Hpvt — Outta Pocket with RGIII (@OuttaPocketRG3) February 26, 2025

“I’m not saying anybody, but this guy can; he’s special. He has something special.“, Dustin continued.

While Poirier seems to have an unusual amount of faith in McGregor, other UFC experts like Chael Sonnen believe this belief is misplaced.

Retaining just a pair of fights on his current Octagon deal, McGregor has played up a potential impromptu debut with the BKFC next- which he is a sponsor and business partner of.

However, any such move to the ring would likely need Dana White and co’s blessing or would require him to first fight out his contractual obligations.

The UFC’s reluctance is why his fight with Logan Paul in India already fell through the cracks, and it seems unlikely that White is going to allow him much lenience if his return isn’t for the UFC.

Poirier, on the other hand, will make his return to the octagon for one last time, and thankfully, it will be as a hometown hero.

Poirier targets final return for retirement fight

The former interim lightweight champion has been sidelined since last summer after he suffered a fifth-round D’Arce choke loss to Islam Makhachev in his third unsuccessful try for the undisputed lightweight crown.

This loss killed what was his last opportunity to fight for the undisputed title. And since he doesn’t have anything else remaining to achieve in the sport, Dustin wants his next fight to be a goodbye to the octagon and fans who have been with him for the last decade and a half.

Poirier claims it’s ‘uno mas’ for him- potentially in his native Louisiana- as close to home as a return to the Octagon for the New Orleans faithful.

“It’s summer, July or August probably,” Poirier told reporters of his potential retirement outing. “We’re working on UFC New Orleans.”, he added.

However, it’s not just anybody he wants to fight. “Legends only”, he’s been happy to reiterate to anyone asking.

It’s why he’s declined a pairing with Paddy Pimblett. Hopefully, he gets the farewell he wants. It is the least the UFC can do in return for years of faithful service.