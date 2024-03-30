‘Dwayne Johnson Is Not Here for the Money’ – UFC Veteran Makes a Case for the Rock’s WWE Return

Several fans, including the noted UFC legend Chael Sonnen, were shocked by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johson’s recent appearance at the end of the latest WWE RAW episode. Numerous sources are also stating that ‘The Rock’ will be there at the coveted WrestleMania 40. Likewise, Sonnen too, decided to make a YouTube video about Johnson’s WWE return where he talked about a plethora of related issues. However, he spent quite some time in the video detailing the reason behind ‘The Rock’s’ return.

Advertisement

Fans may have heard UFC fighters like Israel Adesanya and Alex Morono talking about the boost in emotions that comes after winning their fights. A recent UFC report revealed Morono loves the “feeling” that comes with his UFC fights. This is what motivates him to enter the octagon despite knowing about the risks. ‘The American Gangster’ counted a similar “feeling” as the primary reason behind ‘The Rock’s’ recent WWE return. He said,

“So when ‘The Rock’ came back to professional wrestling, he came back to feel good. He came back for the drug [happiness]. Yes, there was money. Yes, there were negotiations. But it’s not what made him say yes.”

Advertisement

Most fans would happily agree with Sonnen promoting this ‘Dwayne Johnson Is Not Here for the Money’ narrative. After all, Johnson was the highest-paid actor for a long time. Similarly, there’s a noted name in the UFC who also boasts of an identical stature as Johnson does in the WWE. But unlike the 51-year-old, he has been waiting on his return for about a year now.

When will Conor McGregor make a Dwayne Johnson-like return?

Several fans may have already realized that the UFC persona being talked about is none other than Conor McGregor. The Ireland native entered the UFC from a pretty average economic background. However, his tenure in the promotion catapulted him to being one of the biggest UFC star.

McGregor currently boasts a combined net worth of about $200M from his UFC tenure and other ventures. Hence, it’s probably a similar feeling that has kept the spirit of fighting alive in him. But ‘The Notorious’ has been delaying the dates of his return since the previous year. Several fans might question whether he still has the spirit required to get back inside the cage. But nobody except the future can disclose when ‘Mystic Mac’ will finally decide to follow Johnson’s path and make his comeback.