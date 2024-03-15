Echoing Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev Dismisses ‘Useless’ Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway BMF Fight at UFC 300

The noted UFC lightweight champ, Islam Makhachev has never been a fan of the UFC’s BMF title. The Dagestani derided the previous BMF title fight at the UFC 291 during one of his chit-chats with the former UFC champ-champ, Daniel Cormier. A recent YouTube video from ‘MMA Junkie’ revealed that Makhachev still holds onto the same opinion, similar to his close friend Khabib Nurmagomedov. Much like the UFC 291 main event, Makhachev didn’t see any point in making a ‘BMF’ title defense fight for UFC 300. He also gave out a few stern words regarding the Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway ‘BMF’ title defense fight scheduled for 13 April.

Makhachev and a few other UFC stars refuse to accept the UFC’s ‘BMF’ title as a real championship. This is why the 32-year-old criticized Dana White and Co.’s decision to make a title defense fight for a “useless” title. Makhachev’s words implied that he didn’t want to annoy the fans who were awaiting the Gaethje vs. Holloway fight at UFC 300. But that didn’t stop him from expressing what he felt. The Dagestani said:

“I don’t wanna make people upset. But this is a useless fight for a useless belt. Nobody gains anything from it.”

Much of his words were coming from the fact that he was never into the idea of a ‘BMF’ title. However, Makhachev also revealed another factor for which he derided the UFC’s decision to make this fight. Even his noted bosom friend, Khabib Nurmagomedov, bashed Dana White and Co. for similar reasons a few days back.

Why are Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makahchev bashing UFC for making a BMF title fight?

Besides being the current ‘BMF’ champ, Justin ‘The Highlight’ Gaethje is also one of the strongest current contenders for the UFC lightweight gold. A lot of UFC fans and pundits predicted that a lightweight title shot might be coming soon for Gaethje. Khabib and Makhachev also view Gaethje as a deserving contender.

But Makhachev won’t get Gaethje as his next rival since the UFC has already involved him in this ‘BMF’ title defense fight scheduled for UFC 300. This is why even ‘The Eagle’ couldn’t refrain from criticizing the UFC’s decision to get Gaethje involved in these “useless” fights instead of a real title shot.

A large chunk of the UFC community may be backing Khabib and Islam in this issue. They may not criticize the UFC’s decision to create a ‘BMF’ title. But many of them also may not be into the idea of making a title defense fight for the same.

Like Khabib and Islam, numerous fans may also opine that this UFC 300 ‘BMF’ title defense fight is delaying Gaethje’s shot at the ‘real’ UFC lightweight title.