Ex-UFC Champ Daniel Cormier Explains the Logic Behind His 25% Interest Rate for Loans to Friends

Souvik Roy
Published

Daniel Cormier
Credits: Imago

There are several famous tales of friendship across the world. Nearly all of them reveal how one friend selflessly helped the other during adverse situations. However, the noted former UFC champ-champ, Daniel Cormier’s friendship rules are a bit different. ‘DC’ recently took to his own YouTube podcast and revealed how he charges a soaring interest rate whenever his friends loan money from him. However, the UFC commentator also disclosed that he had his reasons for this.

The former UFC persona, Ben Askren, caught up with Cormier for the latest episode of his podcast. At a point in their conversation about friendship, ‘DC’ revealed that he charges a “25%” interest if his friends take a loan from him. Well, Cormier’s demanded interest rate might startle a lot of fans as it is higher than the rates of a few noted banks in the US.

However, the former UFC champ-champ also disclosed why he does this to his friends. Cormier said that the complications regarding borrowing and lending money have ruined several friendships to date. This is why he doesn’t prefer having monetary relationships with his friends.

Even if he does lend money to his friends, he charges this soaring “25%” interest to discourage them from borrowing from him again. Cormier said,

“Even if they do take the money, they understand that the interest rate is very, very high. So you almost discourage them from taking the money.”

It’s quite apparent that several fans might criticize Cormier for setting this one-of-a-kind rule that he set for his own friends. But it also might be a shell of protection, since he never wants to get in trouble with any of them regarding monetary issues.

Apart from the financial chit-chats, Cormier also talks about recently concluded and upcoming combat sports showdowns. Likewise, the 44-year-old also gave his take on the upcoming boxing match between Jake Paul and the legendary Mike Tyson.

Daniel Cormier and Conor McGregor are on the same page regarding the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight

The coveted boxing showdown between ‘The Problem Child’ and ‘Iron’ may be forming massive headlines. But the noted UFC star, Conor McGregor, termed it as a “weird” matchup a few days back. In a recent appearance on ESPN‘s ‘Good Guy/Bad Guy’ podcast, Cormier also revealed that his opinion about the hyped bout was no different from McGregor’s.

Well, a look at the ages of the two rivals might imply that it might be an easy victory for Paul. But it’s the legendary Mike Tyson, after all. It won’t be wrong to say that even at 57, ‘Iron’s’ blows pack enough power to shut Paul’s lights in the fight. Thus, both Cormier and McGregor might have to change their opinion about the fight if the same happens.

