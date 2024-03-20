EXCLUSIVE: UFC Insider Rates Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Below Conor McGregor & Francis Ngannou’s Crossover for This Reasons

Over the past ten years, every sport has changed a lot. UFC went from niche to huge, F1 got super popular, and even boxing transformed big time. Talking about boxing, celebrities especially took off like crazy and saw a meteoric rise. From YouTubers to MMA fighters have given it a shot and gained huge followings. In a recent interview with The SportsRush, UFC panelist Somesh Kamra called the upcoming fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson a gimmick, saying he doesn’t find it entertaining, unlike Conor McGregor and Francis Ngannou crossover fights.

Advertisement

Jake Paul has surprised many with his boxing talent, defeating fighters like Nate Diaz and Anderson Silva. And now, he’s aiming for Mike Tyson. However, as per Kamra, he sees this fight as mere entertainment for fans, lacking the significance of crossover fights like the McGregor and Ngannou fight. In his words,

“To be honest, I call these fights ‘gimmicky fights.’ I don’t have any interest in this kind of fight, and I don’t watch it either. But I do like crossover fights like Francis vs. Fury or Francis vs. Joshua. Some may call them gimmicky fights, but they’re not really that, especially considering that Francis Ngannou is a professional MMA fighter who transitioned into boxing, similar to Conor McGregor.”

Advertisement

However, he thinks there is undeniable entertainment value in such events, as evidenced by the large number of fans who tune in to watch. These fights aren’t the real deal like McGregor and Ngannou bouts; they’re just brief entertainment with no real significance. Consequently, he personally has no plans to watch it.

UFC Insider Somesh Kamra Raises Concern For Boxing

In terms of entertainment, celebrity boxing is unmatched. However, Kamra added in our chat that traditionally, boxing was very entertaining if one looks at its history. However, this beautiful sport is dying day by day. For that, he believes the promoters are responsible for the decline of the sport globally.

However, he believes that faces like Ryan Garcia, and Devin Haney can save global boxing. However, for Indian fans, there are a lot of tussles, and it is hard to see the rise of boxing quickly given the challenges it faces, despite having personalities like Neeraj Goyat, who is also opting to fight like Jake Paul, which reflects the reality of the current situation.