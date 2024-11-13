“Eye Poke Bones Will Be Back”: Old Gloves Reportedly Return for UFC 309 Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic, Fueling Wild Fan Theories

UFC 309 will not be using the new Golden Championship gloves that the promotion released in June to prevent eye pokes. The Madison Square Garden event will be going with the old gloves, which has made fans believe, ‘Bones’ will be back to old ‘eye poking’ ways.

Jones has subjected many of his opponents like Daniel Cormier and Glover Texeira to name a few. In a 2016 MMA documentary, Cormier even claimed on record that Jones resorts to using these shady tactics when he fights. In response, Jones had proudly admitted to it.

“So, Daniel Cormier is saying before the fight that I’ll end up poking him in the eyes at some point. And the reason why he says that is because I do poke people in the eyes. And it’s very illegal, but I do it.”

So, of course, the reaction to a change in gloves that stops eye pokes for a Jon Jones PPV is being questioned.

This fan smells something funny about the way the old gloves somehow made a return along with Jones and said, “The one card @JonnyBones is on and they use the old gloves? Sounds fishy. Expect to see eye pokes, folks.”

This fan believes Jones will be prepared after hearing the news and said, “Poking finger: ready” Another fan believes that the UFC is allowing ‘Bones’ to use the old gloves and accused, “Jones seeing he gets the old gloves for the eye pokes”

Yet another fan called Jones a cute little name, highlighting his history of fighting dirty, and said, “Eye Poke Bones will be back”. This guy had some potent advice for Miocic so he doesn’t end up like Michael Bisping – “Incoming eye pokes… stipe should wear goggles”

But it’s not just the gloves that are being talked about right now, Jones’ new custom shorts are also drawing in a lot of attention.

Jon Jones deciphers his custom shorts

The UFC has been allowing certain fighters to make their own custom shorts for certain events, a stark contrast from the bland ones they had made available on their website.

From Max Holloway’s floral shorts to Brandon Moreno’s Aztec gods, there have been some iconic designs since the change was instituted.

Jones too, seems rather excited about this.

“I’m so excited about these. It’s got the lion, it has my favorite Bible Verse, that’s the cross, the last name, let’s go.”

‘Bones’ spoke about the importance of the Philippians 4:13 verse in the Bible and how his late mother would recite it to him all the time when he was a kid. The verse has helped him find ways to overcome his toughest situations and it has become his favorite verse from the Bible. So much so that he even has it tattooed across his chest.

Unfortunately, since his refusal to fight interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has been made public, a new type of shorts is being associated with him, shorts with ducks on them, among other things.