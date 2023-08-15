“I Didn’t Give $300,000”: Andrew Tate’s Brother Tristan Tate Rejects ‘Huge Donation’ Claims to Cancer Patient, Fans React

Tristan Tate came out rejecting a huge donation claim to his followers on Twitter recently. Tristan and Andrew Tate have found themselves in a bit of a mix. Both the Tate brothers are currently battling against a case that is ruining their already polarizing reputation. Despite the seriousness of the allegations surrounding the Tate brothers, they still have a very loyal fan base. Both Andrew and Tristan believe in giving back to the fans as a token of appreciation. Thus, it came as a surprise when Tristan denied the donation claims to a cancer patient.

Tristan Tate is also a former world kickboxing champion alike Andrew Tate. Although he is the lesser-known of the Tate Brothers, Tristan has similar characteristics to his brother Andrew. He is living with his sibling Andrew for years.

Even while facing jail, both the brothers showed loyalty towards each other and spent time in jail together. Many times Andrew has shown his philanthropic side by donating to his fans. Recently, it was revealed that Tristan is following in the footsteps of his brother Andrew. However, there were some irregularities in the donation claim.

Tristan Tate sets the record straight about his donation

Recently, a video emerged of a Twitter handle named ‘Tate News‘ who were claiming that Tristan Tate donated an AI leg for a disabled fan who is battling Leo Meyer Sarcoma, a form of cancer. Tristan came across this video and pointed out the inaccuracy in the claim.

He wrote, “Good video. Unsure who makes these though because I didn’t give him 300k.“

Although Tristan Tate has donated the AI leg for his fan, he denies the fact that it was worth $300,000. However, the Tate brothers are known to gift fans money and donate. Recently Andrew Tate himself spoke about giving away money to a fan.

Andrew Tate donated $10,000 to a fan defending him

Controversial internet personality Andrew Tate sent out a Tweet stating that he will give away $10,000 to a fan who was publicly defending him. Tate brothers are facing serious allegations and are quite grateful for the support they are getting from their fan base.

Tate wrote, “DM me @michael_kove. 10k coming your way.”

It remains unclear what the verdict will be on the Tate brothers. However, it is quite evident that they have embedded themselves in the thoughts of their fans.