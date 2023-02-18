‘F*cking Asshole’ Conor McGregor Slammed for ‘Removing Contestants’ to Add His Own Fighters in TUF 31

Conor McGregor, the former UFC lightweight champion, is back in the UFC. And with this, the controversies surrounding him on social media have already. ‘The Notorious’ has always been in the headlines for both negative and positive reasons. The Irishman before he enters the UFC cage will coach the upcoming season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter. McGregor has landed in Las Vegas for the shoot. His photos and videos from the UFC Apex are making rounds on the internet.

However, with that, McGregor is in the news for another wrong reason. It is reported that the former dual-weight champion has altered the TUF fighters’ roster to add his own fighters.

Conor McGregor is accused of altering the TUF roster

‘The Notorious’ is ready to coach a team of bantamweight and lightweights in TUF 31. This is his second time being a part of the show. Previously, McGregor coached a season of the show against Urijah Faber in 2015.

ALSO READ: Conor McGregor Receives Praise From the Undertaker and Mike Tyson for His UFC ‘Gimmick’ Ahead of Return

This time, McGregor will lead the team against fellow lightweight star Michael Chandler. However, it was reported by MMA Mania that several of the fighters selected for the TUF seasons are being removed from the show. Reportedly, the reason behind this is McGregor wants to include his own fighters.

Most definitely true. What a fucking asshole. https://t.co/IZqSOF5o1Z — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) February 17, 2023

After the news was out, a famous middleweight UFC fighter, Chris Curtis, confirmed it. He reposted the tweet on his official Twitter account and also took a nasty jibe at McGregor. “Most definitely true. What a fucking asshole,” Curtis wrote in the caption.

While there were several McGregor fans who defended him in the comments, Curtis wasn’t buying it. He stated that he personally knows the fighters that are being removed. A renowned sports agent also confirmed the news and revealed the names of three fighters who were being pulled off.

McGregor denies the accusations

Despite all the reporting, the UFC superstar has denied the accusations. The Irishman took to his official Twitter account and replied to the middleweight fighter. McGregor stated that he only know one fighter in the show.

Additionally, McGregor also said that he never made any changes, nor did he request a change in the TUF roster. But he later deleted the tweet. However, there is no official confirmation on this subject. Hence, we might have to wait for any further developments.

ALSO READ: “Tony Khan Watches WWE” – Twitter Reacts to Tony Khan Calling Ariel Helwani a Fraud After SmackDown Appearance

Following the TUF 31, McGregor is set to headline a pay-per-view against Michael Chandler later this year. Although the weight class of the fight is not officially announced, UFC president Dana White once hinted that it would happen in the lightweight.

What weight class do you guys want to see McGregor and Chandler compete in? What do you guys think about Curtis’ tweet and McGregor’s response?