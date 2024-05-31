Islam Makhachev Training: Where Does the UFC Champion Train for His Fights?

Islam Makahchev’s relentless training regime is the main reason for his success in the UFC. He is associated with one of the most renowned MMA facilities in the world, the ‘American Kickboxing Academy’ where he trains under the guidance of Khabib Nurmagomedov and coach Javier Mendez.

Makhachev has been training in Mendez’s San Jose-based facility since joining the UFC. This was the time when Khabib Nurmagomedov was the UFC lightweight champion and Makhachev was new to the USA. For Mendez, the transition was easy, his tutelage made Khabib a champ and when he retired, he handed the coach a certifiable replacement.

During his initial years at AKA, Islam used to accompany Mendez to Khabib’s corner whenever he fought. Following his retirement, Khabib started coaching and being in Makhachev’s corner.

Several reports have revealed that Makhachev also trained in other facilities apart from the AKA. Yet, it would appear he doesn’t trust anyone other than Khabib and Mendez as coaches. All that said, Rome wasn’t built in a day.

Makhachev’s time under Javier Mendez at the AKA may have boosted his skills but his initiation began with the great Abulmanap Nurmagomedov as his coach, mentor, and father figure.

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov laid foundation for Makhachev’s UFC success

If one remembers, during his UFC 280 in-octagon interview, Islam had spoken about the respect he had for Khabib and his late father, Abdulmanap.

We now know that the 32-year-old has been friends with ‘The Eagle’ since his early school days. It was also sometime during this phase that he joined Abdulmanap’s camp and started training in grappling and combat sambo.

Makhachev showcased his affinity towards being the best right from his initial days of training under Khabib’s father. This is why ‘The Eagle’ has revealed multiple times how his friend has already defeated him in terms of being his father’s favorite student.

And that is a fair assumption. Even veterans like Daniel Cormier have claimed that Islam is a better fighter than Khabib with his all-around abilities. Even Dustin Poirier, his UFC 302 opponent has talked about how Islam was better than Khabib in certain aspects of their game.