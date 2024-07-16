mobile app bar

“He’s gonna Hurt You”: Sean O’Malley Weighs In on David Goggins vs. Sean Strickland Beef

UFC’s notorious trash talker Sean Strickland instigated a new beef after the former middleweight champion called out the 49-year-old influencer, David Goggins to a fight. While the ex-US Navy seal took the challenge head-on, agreeing to spar with Strickland, fellow UFC fighter, Sean O’Malley has a message for the ultra-marathon runner.

Speaking to his co-host on his popular “TimboSuga” show, the bantamweight king called spade a spade and stated the obvious, saying,

“You got to be careful if you’re (David) Goggins too, you know you’re going to see that motherf**ker, Sean…he is going to hurt you.” 

With his coach Tim Welch right beside him, O’Malley touched upon the ongoing David Goggins- Sean Strickland feud. The duo then mentioned both the athletes’ strengths and weaknesses before the 125-lb king warned Goggins to be wary of ‘Tarzan.’

While ‘Suga’ is certain that Goggins would blast Strickland in long runs and endurance-based events, given the former SEAL’s supernatural cardio, he foresaw Strickland winning the sparring session.

Earlier, Strickland stayed true to his claim of breaking any super soldier, when he dismantled former Navy SEAL turned mixed martial arts fighter Mitch Aguiar in the cage, earning a lot of hate in the process. Soon enough, the middleweight came out with an apology, deeming that he was “bored,” but a UFC welterweight saw the opening and went after ‘Tarzan,’ bashing him unapologetically.

Belal Muhammad tears into Strickland after he challenges Goggins

Sean Strickland has been causing all the smoke lately by calling out soldiers and other celebrities. However, his spat with Goggins got him in hot waters and the fighter had to issue an apology. While Goggins took up the challenge to spar the 185-pounder in exchange for a three-day training session, the #1 WW contender slammed ‘Tarzan’ for chasing “clout.”

Deeming that the fighter is just after fame following his title loss to Dricus du Plessis, Belal Muhammad, during his exclusive to Scho, doubled down, claiming that Strickland is a fake show. Furthermore, he urged the California native to prove his worth by taking up Goggins’ challenge instead of trash-talking online.

