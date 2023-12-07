“I Used to Do…”: Colby Covington Opens Up About Struggles With Bullying During Teenage Years & Using It to Fuel MMA Career

Most fans may agree that it takes something out of the regular to craft a fighter out of an individual. UFC fighters like Charles Oliveira and Nate Diaz found solace in martial arts after growing up in extreme poverty. But it was childhood bullying by peers that prompted a few others like Conor McGregor and Israel Adesanya, to take up martial arts. Recently, the former UFC interim welterweight champ, Colby Covington, revealed that he had been troubled by similar childhood issues as well.

‘Chaos‘ appeared in a video on the YouTube channel ‘ESPN MMA‘ where the noted reporter, Brett Okamoto, interviewed him. He talked about a variety of topics, including his upcoming welterweight title fight against Leon Edwards at UFC 296. Amidst them, he also mentioned his childhood struggles due to bullying. But, Covington disclosed that he channeled that anger in such a way that made him what he is today.

An Instagram video from ‘HOME OF FIGHT’ highlighted the part of the ESPN interview where Covington talked about bullying. The caption to it read:

“Anger and frustration were great motivators for Colby”

Covington stated that he was bullied in school since he was a physically frail-looking kid who also had buck teeth. But instead of breaking down before his bullies, he used that anger to excel in his wrestling classes. Covington revealed his mental frame during those wrestling classes as he said:

“‘You wanna talk about my teeth?’ And then I’d just draw a double-leg takedown, over and over.”

Well, a lot of fans may say that the bullying that Chaos experienced was a blessing in disguise for him. But the entire ESPN interview also contained several other pieces of information about the California native. It also revealed that UFC 296 may contain one of the most distinguished celebrities in the US.

Donald Trump will be there at the UFC 296 to be headlined by Colby Covington

A lot of UFC fans are aware of Covington’s friendly relations with the ex-POTUS, Donald Trump. ‘Chaos’ has caught up with ‘The Trump Organization’ head honcho on multiple instances. However, the recent ESPN MMA interview showcased yet another meeting between the two. Trump was also heard saying:

“It’s gonna be a great fight and I’m gonna be there. I’m gonna be there with Dana White. We’ll make our walk. But I think you’re gonna do great, champ.”

Covington has also revealed that he has a pretty unique plan if he manages to win the UFC welterweight gold at UFC 296. He has said that he wants to defend his title against the noted UFC lightweight champ, Islam Makhachev. Well, fans may not heard of any fighter who opted to do so to date.