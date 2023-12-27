“I Will Get Up”: When Conor McGregor Challenged Cristiano Ronaldo in His Face for the No.1 Spot

A decade ago, if someone had claimed that MMA fighters would make millions and become global icons, many would not have believed it. However, thanks to Conor McGregor and other superstars, this is now a reality. Fighters like Brock Lesnar, Jon Jones, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and McGregor have earned millions from the fight business. ‘The Notorious’ did this outside fighting, too, through multiple businesses. Given this, “The Notorious” made a bold prediction to Cristiano Ronaldo’s face in 2016, claiming he would surpass him on the Forbes list, and he did that.

A video uploaded by The Mac Life emerged on the internet as Cristiano Ronaldo and Conor McGregor dominated the headlines. The footage is from 2016 when CR7 and McGregor met in the UFC gym in Las Vegas. After the meeting, they greeted each other with respect. Subsequently, McGregor asked Ronaldo if he came on a jet, to which he stated yes, and the conversation went like this;

Ronaldo stated,

“Yeah! But not mine. This one is bigger.”

To which McGregor said,

“I wanna get Jet someday. You were number one on the Forbes list. I was like number 35. I’ll get up.”

Subsequently, after laughing, Ronaldo asked McGregor about his ranking. McGregor replied, “38, I think.” To this, Ronaldo stated that he is number 1, and McGregor said he’ll get to the number 1 spot soon. Indeed, McGregor did just that in 2021, surpassing not only Ronaldo but also Messi.

For those who don’t know, McGregor’s income skyrocketed with a $150 million sale of his whiskey, Proper No. Twelve thanks to that he topped Forbes’ 2021 highest-paid athletes list at $180 million, while Messi was at $130 million and Ronaldo at $120 million. Now, McGregor once again flaunts his lavish and more expensive watch to Ronaldo.

Conor McGregor Flaunts His $135,000 More Expensive Watch to Cristiano Ronaldo

Recently, both Ronaldo and McGregor flaunted their luxurious watches at the Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin boxing event, ‘The Day of Reckoning.’ Meanwhile, the Instagram account mcgregor_billionaire shared the details about the prized timepieces of these sporting icons.

The Irish man wore a 42-mm Chopard L.U.C. Tourbillon in 18-carat white gold, fully set with baguette-cut diamonds, priced at $210,000. Meanwhile, Al Nassar’s superstar was wearing a 39-mm Hublot Spirit of Big Bang ‘King Gold,’ set with colored gemstones for the bezel and dial, priced at $75,000. In conclusion, McGregor’s watch was $135,000, costlier than Ronaldo’s.