Irish MMA Fighter Turns to Conor McGregor for Corner Help in Fight Against Khabib’s Brother, Usman Nurmagomedov

27-year-old, Paul Hughes just won the biggest fight of his MMA career by edging out a decision over former Bellator featherweight champion AJ McKee at the PFL Battle of the Giants main card in Riyadh. However, it was the fighter’s post-fight callout of Usman Nurmagomedov that caught the headlines. Upping the ante, he called for Conor McGregor to his corner, teasing yet another Ireland vs Dagestan clash!

Giving a shoutout to the former UFC champion, Hughes said,

“Conor (McGregor), I want you in my corner for that fight (against Usman and Khabib Nurmagomedov) 100%. I mean, we might need some extra security that night…But I’m down for it, I think it will be fun!”

Having seen McGregor’s beef with Usman’s cousin Khabib Nurmagomedov and the obsession that has since followed, it won’t actually be a surprise if this actually comes to pass. Besides, after a performance like today, it will be difficult for Conor to not be in his countryman’s corner.

Having rocked McKee in the opening round, Hughes did not take his foot off the gas and continued his offensive until the final bell. ‘The Mercenary’ McKee looked aggressively in the first, landing kicks and trying to control the fight by pushing Hughes to the fence.

However, to the dismay of the older fighter, the Irishman responded well with strong strikes which included a big knee and punches in the scramble.

The American then tried to take the fight to the ground but ‘Big News’ defended the takedowns well and pushed the pace, pressuring McKee until the final minute. Eventually, he won the bout by 29-28 after two judges gave him the nod.

As a result of this performance, McGregor himself came out to congratulate Hughes.

“Bravo bro” – Conor praises Hughes

Heading into the fight, 27-year-old Paul Hughes was a huge underdog and was not favored going into the bout. But he impressed the fandom with a sensational split decision win, thus improving his professional record to 13-1.

His stellar performance and the following callout of Nurmagomedov caught the attention of ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor who dropped a tweet congratulating his countryman.

“Big News” @paulhughesmma! Solidified! Bravo bro, well in!”

Now, whether McGregor will show up at his behest in his corner in his next fight against Bellator lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov is another subject altogether.

But do imagine, Khabib in his brother’s corner and McGregor shows up in Hughes’! Now, the last time those two were in a building, their entire teams tried to beat the living crap out of each other.