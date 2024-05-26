Islam Makhachev Warned Against ‘Reckless Engaging’ to Counter Dustin Poirier’s ‘Unique’ Fighting Style

Following his knockout of Alexander Volkanovski, fans and experts started talking about the striking abilities of Islam Makhachev. Couple that with his already advanced wrestling, it made him look unbeatable. But while it is an added appendage, it’s not his main skillset. His striking coach has even urged him to be wary of Poirier’s “unique” fighting style.

Magomedgadzhi Bagandov, Islam Makhachev’s striking coach is confident in his fighter’s striking ability but there’s a catch. The coach was confident that Makhachev was the superior striker and could surpass Poirier in volume and precision. But only if he didn’t get cocky and reckless.

“I’ve been following Poirier for a long time. In terms of striking technique, he has a unique fighting style. Islam doesn’t just hold his own against; if he doesn’t engage recklessly, Islam surpasses him.”

Bagandov is spot-on here, subtly mentioning how dangerous the Louisiana native is when you go toe to toe with him. After all, Frenchman, Benoit Saint Denis found this out the hard way when he decided to stand and trade with the former LW interim champion.

As did Michael Chandler, Eddie Alvarez, Conor McGregor, Dan Hooker. You could add 10 years worth of names to that list and it would still be an understatement to how good Dustin is.

Needless to say, Bagandov knows this and is asking Islam to be wary of Poirier and his elite boxing skills. He has been studying ‘The Diamond’s’ moves meticulously and doesn’t see a war in the phone booth ending well for the Russian.

As for Poirier, he will have to sweat a lot and be at his A-game if he wants to capture the belt from the champion because what else has he got to achieve? This is the pinnacle for Dustin Poirier. Whether he retires after this or not, this could be the crowning moment of his career. Almost 220 years into the sport and this is what it has come down to.

Besides, with Khabib training Islam this time around, the Dagestani camp believes that will use the same plans as when Khabib had fought him in 2019.

‘The Eagle’ foresees Makhachev emerging victorious against Dustin Poirier

Facing a Dagestani isn’t something any fighter in the UFC wants. The wrestling heavy fighting style has been a kryptonite for almost everybody and has toppled many a legend including the promotion’s first double champion, Conor McGregor. In fact, Nurmagomedov blazed a path for the rest of his camp to follow and prove their mettle in the UFC.

Islam Makhachev is now the heir to that legacy. However, unlike ‘The Eagle’ Makhachev is more of a striker as well, incorporating his elite wrestling skills to maul and his agility to sting his opponents. But that doesn’t mean the game plan would differ much as Makhachev is using Nurmagomedov’s strategy to train and defend the title.

Needless to say, both fighters couldn’t be polar opposites stylistically. But what both also possess are exceptional skills and endurance. So this will be a fight for the ages!